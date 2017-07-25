Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Durand Academy demands High Court quashes 'glaringly perverse' Ofsted report

    Martin George
    25th July 2017 at 18:14
    Durand Academy.
    DfE
    Inspectorate defends unpublished report that says controversial academy should be put in special measures

    A high-profile academy trust has told the High Court a “glaringly perverse” unpublished Ofsted report should be quashed.

    Durand Academy, which has two sites in south London and boarding provision in West Sussex, is disputing the findings of inspectors who said it should be put in special measures following an inspection in November and December 2016.

    Last month, the Department for Education announced it would terminate the academy trust’s funding agreement next year, following concerns about its complex governance arrangements.

    A draft of the Ofsted report briefly appeared on the inspectorate’s website in February, but the school has since obtained an injunction to prevent its publication.

    Speaking at the High Court today, lawyer Gerard Clarke, representing Durand, said the judgement was unreasonable, “accentuating the negative and eliminating the positive”.

    He said: “I can see how Ofsted could have brought a judgement of 'requires improvement', but the court ought to find itself surprised that Ofsted has been able, on the basis of the materials it saw and the inspection, that it could go as far as 'inadequate'.”

    He questioned how Durand could have suffered a “cataclysmic fall” from "good" to "special measures" in three years, and said that while its pupils “do not do all that terribly well” at key stage 1, the school delivers a “transformative turnaround effect” at key stage 2.

    He also raised concerns that the report had a disproportionate focus on the boarding provision, which he said has about 70 pupils, rather than the main school which has more than 1,000, which he said was “the boarding school tail wagging the school dog”.

    An attempt by the academy trust to ban the publication of its name was thrown out at the start of the morning's proceedings.

    Deok Joo Rhee, representing Ofsted, told the court the school had expanded to include early years and boarding provision in recent years, and added: “It is only to be expected that there’s some variation in what inspectors found over the years, given that history.”

    Ms Rhee denied suggestions that the change in Ofsted judgements implied the school had gone off a “cliff edge”, and told the court that previous reports had highlighted areas of concern.

    She said: “The school has had plenty of notice that it required improvement but it regrettably failed to bring these about.”

    She added that Ofsted complied with all the relevant laws and regulations when reaching its verdicts on Durand, and it was “simply not an answer” to say the majority of the criticisms applied to the boarding school.

    Mr Clarke also highlighted what he called Ofsted’s “Alice in Wonderland” appeals process.

    He cited the inspectorate’s guidance about making a formal complaint, which says that if the complaint is about the school being judged to have serious weakness or to require special measures, the judgement would not be reconsidered “because all such judgements are subject to extended quality assurance procedures”.

    He added: “We say that there is an element of Alice in Wonderland world here. They say there’s no need for a complaint process because 'we will always definitely get it right first time'.

    “'We have decided that when we are extra careful we will get it right first time. We accept when we are less careful or strict we might mess it up and you can have a proper review'.”

    Ms Rhee described the complaints process as “fair and rational”, and added: “There are rigorous quality assurance processes in place that make sure that errors are picked up and addressed”.

    The hearing continues tomorrow.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Durand boarding school teachers given until noon tomorrow to save their jobs

    24th July 2017 at 18:15

    Exclusive: 'Game on' as Sir Greg Martin vows to challenge goverment over termination of Durand Academy's funding

    29th June 2017 at 13:12

    Durand Academy served with formal termination notice

    28th June 2017 at 15:50

    Exclusive: 'Underfunded' Durand spends more than £200k on legal fees

    17th March 2017 at 14:30

    Exclusive: concerns raised over new Durand boarding head's conduct case

    23rd September 2016 at 01:01

    Exclusive: The virtually impossible task of overturning an Ofsted verdict

    12th June 2017 at 04:30

    Most read

    1. Academy trust to give all teachers a 2 per cent pay rise
    2. 'My teacher training was firmly rooted in Progressive ideology – and it ...
    3. 'It's tempting': UK teachers respond to decision by US schools to reintr...
    4. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    5. Almost three-quarters of public think teachers work too hard, survey shows
    6. Growth mindset does not predict academic achievement, study finds
    7. 25 traits that make a perfect teacher…
    8. No wonder we’re so frazzled we fall over the finishing line
    9. Exclusive: Private university launches ‘first knowledge-based PGCE’
    10. Exclusive: Durand boarding school teachers given until noon tomorrow to ...

    Breaking news

    corporal punishment, paddle, cane, beating, punishment, behaviour, schools, texas, misbehaviour, safeguarding

    'It's tempting': UK teachers respond to decision by US schools to reintroduce corporal punishment

    25th July 2017 at 16:09
    growth mindset, carol dweck, research, fixed mindset, academic achievement, case western reserve university

    Growth mindset does not predict academic achievement, study finds

    25th July 2017 at 10:46
    clock.jpg

    Exclusive: Durand boarding school teachers given until noon tomorrow to save their jobs

    24th July 2017 at 18:15
    Sir David Carter outlined 10 key things he has been the best multi-academy trusts do.

    Sir David Carter: Ten things that the best multi-academy trusts do

    24th July 2017 at 16:24

    Teachers share their highlights of the school year with #MagicMoment

    24th July 2017 at 15:52

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now