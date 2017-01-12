    East of England primaries most likely to be 'coasting'

    Helen Ward
    12th January 2017 at 11:17
    The variation in school results around England uncovered by new figures

    The proportion of “coasting” primary schools is six times higher in the East of England than in London and the North East, new statistics show.

    The Department for Education has revealed that there are a total of 477 primary schools which are defined as coasting – 3 per cent of schools nationally.

    But the geographical spread ranges from 6 per cent of schools in the East of England, where there are 1,505 primaries, to 1 per cent in the London and the North East regions, which have 1,603 and 720 primary schools respectively.

    The local authority with the highest proportion of "coasting" primaries is the small borough of Poole in Dorset, where nearly a quarter – four out of its 17 primaries – meet the definition.

    There are eight other local authority areas where 10 per cent or more primaries are defined as coasting. These are Luton (18 per cent), Bedford (15 per cent), Southampton (14 per cent), Bournemouth (13 per cent), Dorset (13 per cent), Derby (11 per cent), Kirklees (10 per cent) and Medway (10 per cent). 

    There are also 43 areas where no schools are coasting.

    The geographical divide

    The proportion of primaries defined as coasting was 2 per cent in the North West, 3 per cent in the South East, 4 per cent in Yorkshire and the Humber and the South West, and 5 per cent in the East Midlands and West Midlands.

    To be defined as coasting a school must have fewer than 85 per cent of pupils reaching the expected level in reading, writing and maths, and the percentage of pupils making expected progress in English reading, English writing and mathematics must be below the set level for three consecutive years.

    There were 665 schools below the floor standard in 2016, and 109 are both coasting and below the floor standard.

    A school was above the floor standard in 2016 if at least 65 per cent of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths or pupils made sufficient progress in all three subjects.

