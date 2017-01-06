    EBacc: Schools could have to wait until summer to see government's consultation findings

    Eleanor Busby
    6th January 2017 at 17:39
    EBacc
    An email from a Tory MP's office suggests that a response to the government's consultation may not come for another six months

    The government's report on the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) consultation may not be published until the summer despite closing a year ago, TES understands.

    Correspondence with the office of Heidi Allen, the Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire, suggests that schools will have to continue waiting for the long overdue findings.    

    A number of people have contacted their MPs and the Department for Education (DfE) directly to find out what happened to the government's consultation - which closed in January last year. 

    And this week, an email from Ms Allen’s parliamentary researcher shared on Twitter (see below) suggested that the response may not be published for a number of months because of the "high amount of responses". 

    "Having spoken to the Department, unfortunately they were not able to give me an exact date of publication for the response of consulatation," the email says. "They suggested that it is likely to be the spring/summer 2017 but have staged  that it is taking more time because of the high number of responses the Department received."

    Headteacher unions have called for the report on the consultation - which includes the government's proposal that 90 per cent of pupils should be entering EBacc from 2020– to be published urgently. 

    In a recent article for TES, Suzanne O'Farrell, curriculum and assessment specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said the delay was concerning for schools whose pupils study three-year GCSE programmes.

    These children, who will sit their exams in 2020, begin the courses in September and will be choosing their options next term.

    A DfE spokesperson said: “We are carefully considering all contributions to the consultation and will publish our response in due course.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    New arts-led free school plans to reject the EBacc

    18th October 2016 at 13:42

    'Resistance' to EBacc is one reason for more grammars, says Nick Gibb

    3rd October 2016 at 16:47

    Former Tory education secretary Lord Baker attacks government's EBacc target

    28th September 2016 at 00:02

    Exclusive: Fewer than one in seven pupils will achieve EBacc by 2018, study predicts

    29th July 2016 at 06:02

    Even EBacc enthusiasts oppose idea that measure is suitable for 90 per cent of pupils

    20th July 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. What choristers can teach us about student engagement
    4. Teacher-training numbers plummet for shortage subjects
    5. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    6. Heads fear 'forced academisation' of faith schools
    7. Schools face 'disastrous' levy to plug funding gap
    8. Teachers should keep their regional accents, say pupils
    9. Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’
    10. 'Teachers need to step up: they can help to fight the Donald Trump and Brexit reactionary...

    Breaking news

    Podcast

    Ofsted complaints, top tips for Sendcos and Euan Blair - the TES podcast

    6th January 2017 at 13:54
    Money

    Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’

    6th January 2017 at 12:01
    research, alex baratta, university of manchester, regional accents, glottal stop, received pronunciation

    Teachers should keep their regional accents, say pupils

    6th January 2017 at 08:02
    Cross

    Heads fear 'forced academisation' of faith schools

    6th January 2017 at 05:01
    Cash

    Schools face 'disastrous' levy to plug funding gap

    6th January 2017 at 02:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today