Education the third most tweeted election issue during manifesto week

Education was the third most talked about election issue on Twitter in the week the three main parties launched their manifestos, a Press Assocation analysis has found.

The issue overtook the economy in the week the prime minister proposed funding a £4 billion injection into English schools, partly funded by scrapping free school lunches for infants.

Between May 15 and 22, Brexit was the most talked about issue and was the subject of 22 per cent of tweets. Health was second, with 17 per cent, with education third, also on 17 per cent.

A poll issued in February, before the general election was called, had found that only 15 per cent of voters saw education one of the most important issues, with 1 per cent putting it first.

The PA analysis found the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was the most talked about politician in manifesto week, with a 44 per cent share of the Twitter conversation about the election. Theresa May was second, on 35 per cent.

Labour's shadow education secretary Angela Rayner came seventh on this ranking, with 2 per cent, while education secretary Justine Greening did not appear.

TOP ISSUES

Share of Twitter conversation

Brexit – 22 per cent Health – 17 per cent Education – 17 per cent The economy – 16 per cent Tax – 8 per cent Pensions – 6 per cent Immigration and asylum – 5 per cent Family life and childcare – 2 per cent Housing – 2 per cent The environment – 1 per cent Transport – 1 per cent Crime – 1 per cent Welfare benefits – 1 per cent

TOP POLITICIANS

Share of Twitter conversation