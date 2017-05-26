Education the third most tweeted election issue during manifesto week
Education was the third most talked about election issue on Twitter in the week the three main parties launched their manifestos, a Press Assocation analysis has found.
The issue overtook the economy in the week the prime minister proposed funding a £4 billion injection into English schools, partly funded by scrapping free school lunches for infants.
Between May 15 and 22, Brexit was the most talked about issue and was the subject of 22 per cent of tweets. Health was second, with 17 per cent, with education third, also on 17 per cent.
A poll issued in February, before the general election was called, had found that only 15 per cent of voters saw education one of the most important issues, with 1 per cent putting it first.
The PA analysis found the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was the most talked about politician in manifesto week, with a 44 per cent share of the Twitter conversation about the election. Theresa May was second, on 35 per cent.
Labour's shadow education secretary Angela Rayner came seventh on this ranking, with 2 per cent, while education secretary Justine Greening did not appear.
TOP ISSUES
Share of Twitter conversation
- Brexit – 22 per cent
- Health – 17 per cent
- Education – 17 per cent
- The economy – 16 per cent
- Tax – 8 per cent
- Pensions – 6 per cent
- Immigration and asylum – 5 per cent
- Family life and childcare – 2 per cent
- Housing – 2 per cent
- The environment – 1 per cent
- Transport – 1 per cent
- Crime – 1 per cent
- Welfare benefits – 1 per cent
TOP POLITICIANS
Share of Twitter conversation
- Jeremy Corbyn – 44 per cent
- Theresa May – 35 per cent
- Nicola Sturgeon – 5 per cent
- Nigel Farage – 4 per cent
- Tim Farron – 3 per cent
- John McDonnell – 3 per cent
- Angela Rayner – 2 per cent
- Diane Abbott – 1 per cent
- Philip Hammond – 1 per cent
- Jeremy Hunt – 1 per cent