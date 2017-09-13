Education's big beasts to be grilled by former teachers at Education Select Committee

Three of the biggest figures in the education world are set to be grilled by the House of Commons Education Select Committee in the coming weeks.

The committee said today it will hold early hearings with education secretary Justine Greening, Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman and Ofqual chief regulator Sally Collier once Parliament returns following the party conference season, which ends in early October.

Robert Halfon, the former Department for Education minister who was elected chair of the committee after his predecessor Neil Carmichael lost his seat in the snap election, said Ms Greening would be questioned about school funding and this year’s changes to GCSEs.

The committee includes two former teachers: Labour MPs Emma Hardy and Thelma Walker.

Today, it was also announced that the committee's twin priorities will be social justice and productivity.

The committee will further look at the life chances of children excluded from school. Last week, Tes revealed the figures had risen dramatically in some parts of the country last year.

Mr Halfon said: “Social justice and productivity will be at the heart of our work on the Education Committee over this Parliament. How our education system helps to improve young people’s lives and puts them on the ladder of opportunity will be placed front and centre of our programme of work.

"I’m pleased we will have an early opportunity to hear from the secretary of state on the work of the department, including on school funding; this year’s changes to GCSEs; and the implementation of the 30-hours entitlement to free childcare for 3- and 4-year-olds.

“I am particularly keen to question the secretary of state on what the government is doing to improve the educational outcomes for children from disadvantaged backgrounds,” he said.

Mr Halfon, who championed apprenticeships during his time as a minister, added that the committee will take part in the Commons apprenticeship scheme this year.