Election countdown: The pupil vote
In case you missed it, there's an important vote happening in the UK today.
Millions will turn out to place a cross next to the political party they want to represent them for the next five years.
But it is not just the polling stations across the country that will see an influx of voters, eager to make their voices heard.
Today, schools will transform their classrooms, halls and offices into private booths, and encourage pupils of all ages to vote for their preferred candidate in mock elections.
So, are the kids (all) right? The results so far:
Oakham School, Oakham (Rutland and Melton)
Kings Norton Girls' School, Birmingham (Birmingham Selly Oak)
St. Gabriel's R C High School, Bury (Bury North)
Derby Moor Community Sports College, Derby (Derby South)
The Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School, Elstree (Hertsmere)
Compton School, Finchley (Finchley)
Heathfield Community College, East Sussex (Bexhill & Battle)
Sharpies School, Bolton (Bolton North East)
Boutcher CE Primary, Bermondsey (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
Sydenham High School GDST - Senior School, South East London (Lewisham West)
Elstree School, Woolhampton (Newbury)
Dane Court Grammar School, Broadstairs (Broadstairs)
Palm Bay Primary School, Margate (South Thanet)
St Peter-in-Thanet C of E Junior School, Broadstairs (South Thanet)
Upton Junior School, Broadstairs (South Thanet)
Garlinge Primary School and Nursery, Margate (North Thanet)
Saint Peter's Methodist Primary School, Canterbury (Canterbury)
Blean Primary School, Blean, (Canterbury)
St Johns Church Of England Primary School, Canterbury (Canterbury)
Chartham Primary School, Chartham (Canterbury)
Caldicott Boys' Preparatory School, Buckinghamshire (Beaconsfield)
