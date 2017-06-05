Register
    Election countdown: School goats predict a win for Labour

    Kate Parker
    5th June 2017 at 15:26
    Lib Dems come second, as the Ukip bubble bursts

    A herd of pygmy goats at a Brighton secondary school has predicted that Labour will win the 2017 general election.

    In an exciting spectacle on Tuesday, the late, great Paul the Octopus was put to shame, as the Varndean School goats employed a scientific contraption with carrots and balloons to make their prediction.

    The Lib Dems came second, followed by the Greens and the Conservatives. Sadly, and ironically, the Ukip balloon popped.

    School business manager Hilary Goldsmith said: "We're delighted that the Varndean Goats are taking such a keen interest in global politics.

    “And while we can't comment on their political affiliations, we can offer their services for future predictions, papal elections, Eurovision and more.”

    If the goats' predictions do prove to be correct (at Tes, we have no doubts) and you are interested in their services for future events, please contact them through their Twitter account: @varndeangoats.

