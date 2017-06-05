Election countdown: School goats to predict winning party

It’s been seven weeks since Theresa May called a snap general election, and our TV screens, timelines and newspaper pages have been bursting with political campaigning, debates and disagreements ever since.

We’ve all taken the political quizzes, read the official polls and watched the car crash interviews.

But on Tuesday, a herd of pygmy goats at a Brighton secondary school could change everything.

Tes’s favourites (and Twitter guilty pleasure), the goats at Varndean School, are predicting the result of 2017’s general election.

The late, great Paul the Octopus may have had an 85.7 per cent success rate, but these goats have a seriously scientific contraption.

Five helium balloons – one colour for each party – will be tied to a string. This string will be passed through a drainpipe, disguising which string is attached to which balloon.

A carrot will be tied to the end of each string and then stuck in a piece of wood.

(Still following?)

There are five carrots, five goats and five political parties.

Whichever carrot is eaten the quickest will release the corresponding string and balloon. And then we’ll have the goat-predicted soon-to-be winner of the general election 2017.

What could possibly go wrong?

Despite a rocky rehearsal on Friday, Alan the goat and his carefully-selected team are feeling confident.

Alan, spokesgoat for the herd, said: “Having tested the election prediction device and the carrots, we're feeling confident that we'll get a good result on Tuesday.

“There were some signs of nervousness in the dress rehearsal today, but that's not unusual for us. Usually, the Goat Club just sweeps it up and puts it in a pile for the caretakers."

Gigi, a 13-year-old Varndean pupil and member of the school's Goat Club, is less certain.

"This is going to be complete chaos," she said. "Alan is just headbutting the carrots and Ethel is eating people's trousers."

If you're worried that you’ll miss this key event in the election calendar, there's no need to panic – the prediction will be live on Twitter at 1pm on Tuesday.

School business manager Hilary Goldsmith said: "We're delighted that the Varndean Goats are taking such a keen interest in global politics.

“And while we can't comment on their political affiliations, we can offer their services for future predictions, papal elections, Eurovision and more.”

If the goats' predictions do prove to be correct (at Tes, we have no doubts) and you are interested in their services for future events, please contact them through their Twitter account: ‪@varndeangoats.

For all the latest news, views and analysis in the run-up to polling day, visit our general election 2017 hub.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.