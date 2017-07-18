Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories' in maiden Commons speech

    Tes Reporter
    18th July 2017 at 18:04
    Emma Hardy spoke about education in her maiden speech in the House of Commons.
    Hull MP calls for drugs education to be included in wider personal, social and health education

    A former primary school teacher has used her maiden speech to urge schools to teach children to think critically in the era of "fake news".

    Newly elected Labour MP Emma Hardy, who represents Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle and will sit on the Commons Education Select Committee, railed against reducing schools to "learning factories" as she described how she became interested in politics while working as a teacher.

    Speaking during a debate on drugs policy in the Commons this afternoon, Ms Hardy said the "narrowing" of the curriculum means the talents of many children were being wasted.

    She told MPs: "We should not be making our schools into learning factories who churn out compliant, unquestioning units for work.

    "We want our children to be creative, to question, to inquire, to explore and think independently, especially during this era of fake news.

    "We are discussing the reform of drugs law without asking ourselves if we only ever teach our children to obey adults unquestioningly, how can they ever understand when they shouldn't?"

    Ms Hardy called for drugs education to be included in wider personal, social and health education, which she said must be protected rather than being pushed out of the curriculum like many arts subjects.

    She said: "There is no point having a drugs education programme if there is no time to teach it.

    "Some parents can compensate for the narrowing of this curriculum by paying for music, dance, art, drama or sports clubs.

    "But many can't and we are wasting the talents and abilities of so many of our children because of the failed way we judge schools."

    Paying tribute to her father, who left school without many qualifications and went on to become a headteacher, she also urged ministers to invest in further education to offer people a second chance.

    Comments

    Related Content

    MPs 'filibuster' proposal to make PSHE compulsory in all state schools

    20th January 2017 at 17:19

    Sharp decline in PSHE teaching time sparks fears pupils are not being taught how to avoid abuse

    31st August 2016 at 14:08

    Pisa boss: Pupils 'should be taught to recognise fake news'

    18th March 2017 at 13:25

    How ‘fake news’ is causing problems for schools

    2nd December 2016 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'I throw fun out of the window at the end of the school year – I set tim...
    2. Schools to get a £1.3 billion funding boost
    3. GCSE reforms risk losing 'real substance of education', Ofsted boss says
    4. Justine Greening set to make school funding announcement this afternoon
    5. 'The secret to being an excellent middle leader? A master plan and a mis...
    6. Most teachers believe maths mastery improves pupils' engagement, poll shows
    7. 'Because of you' – the three little words every teacher wants to hear
    8. Number of children under 7 being excluded is on the rise, expert says
    9. 'Take this last moment before the holidays to look back on everything yo...
    10. 'This £1.3 billion may be a short-term fix, but we need to know where it...

    Breaking news

    5741-a-pile-of-british-bank-notes-pv.jpg

    Behind the £1.3bn school funding headlines: Tes answers your questions about THAT announcement

    18th July 2017 at 17:24
    The report gave the Priority School Building Programme an 'amber' rating.

    Flagship school rebuilding programme hit by delays and rising costs

    18th July 2017 at 11:04
    Ofsted

    Teachers more critical of Ofsted the longer they have been in the job, survey finds

    18th July 2017 at 10:55
    parliament.jpg

    IFS: Greening's funding pledge amounts to 'real-terms cut over four years'

    18th July 2017 at 07:10
    advertising, gender stereotypes, children, teenagers, housework, girlguiding, advertising standards authority

    Gender stereotyping in adverts is harming pupils, report says

    18th July 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now