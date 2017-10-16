Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exam pressures fuel rise in Childline calls about mental health

    Alec Evans
    17th October 2017 at 16:19
    Children are suffering mental health problems because they feel that they have to conform, says NSPCC chief executive

    Exam pressures have contributed to a near tripling in the proportion of Childline callers whose main concerns relate to their mental wellbeing.

    Childline's annual review reveals that more than a fifth – 22 per cent – of the almost 300,000 young people whom it counselled in 2016-2017 were primarily concerned about their mental and emotional health. This was an increase from 8 per cent in 2015-2016.

    Speaking to Tes at yesterday’s Childline Annual Review launch, NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: “These issues reflect the pressure to conform and do well in exams.”

    The NSPCC runs a Speak Out Stay Safe programme for primary school pupils, which provides assemblies and smaller workshops with counsellors.

    Mr Wanless added: "Anything that can create an environment where young people feel a sense of pride and value in themselves is the critical thing." 

    In-school problems, including exam pressures and workload, were cited by 5 per cent of Childline callers in the past year.

    Suicide danger

    The review also reveals that more than 22,400 children who had contacted Childline throughout the year said they were contemplating ending their own lives.

    Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen, another of the speakers at the launch, said sexual abuse was the biggest issue reported by Childline callers when the charity started out. She formed the organisation in 1986, back when topics like sexual abuse were seen as much more of a taboo.

    Today, the pressures faced by children often revolve around mental health, which Dame Esther said could be caused by social media.

    She said: “When I ask our volunteer counsellors why children feel so isolated, very often they say 'social media'. The virtual reality conveys the impression that everybody is gloriously attractive and wonderfully popular, which contrasts with the experience of the individual child.”

    However, advances in technology have also made it easier for young people to get in touch. Dame Esther said that 72 per cent of all Childline contacts were made online, and the vast majority of children used mobile devices.

    Mr Wanless added that children often find the internet an easier way to discuss upsetting issues, with 82 per cent of counselling sessions about suicide taking place online.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Number of suicide calls to Childline doubles in five years

    8th September 2016 at 00:02

    ChildLine: modern pressures are making young people 'deeply unhappy'

    7th January 2016 at 10:49

    ChildLine warns of huge increase in young people attempting suicide

    31st October 2014 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    2. 'Keep your horseshoes and radial groups. I’ll stick to rows – they're be...
    3. 'It's time for schools to agree to pull down their Ofsted banners'
    4. 'Teachers lose too much family time trying to live up to their own profe...
    5. MPs told of desperate measures being taken by cash-starved schools
    6. 'The EHCP is broken – I fear speech therapy, resources and TAs will beco...
    7. Early years foundation stage profile: What you need to know
    8. ‘I sat there on duty, hoping none of the 50-odd girls would have an emer...
    9. 'Assessment is deceptively difficult, but fundamentally it is about mean...
    10. 'If Ofsted were itself inspected, it would be put in special measures'

    Breaking news

    ofsted trainees need more safeguarding knowledge

    Trainee teachers don't understand safeguarding role, says Ofsted

    17th October 2017 at 18:21
    Vulnerable child

    Virtual school heads 'lack resources to properly support children adopted from care'

    17th October 2017 at 18:03
    Kris Barnett was banned from teaching.

    Unqualified teacher sent vulnerable pupil sexually-motivated emails

    17th October 2017 at 17:58
    brexit, trump, prevent duty, british values, school, citizenship, philosophy of education, radicalisation

    Prevent duty should guard against dangers of authoritarianism, academic says

    17th October 2017 at 11:29
    apprenticeship worries

    Warning over 'untested' teacher apprenticeships

    17th October 2017 at 10:06

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now