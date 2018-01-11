Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Boss of England's most systematic MAT tells how he is risking his job by rescuing Wakefield schools

    Will Hazell
    12th January 2018 at 05:07
    Outwood Grange boss Martyn Oliver defends 'systematic and consistent' approach to running schools – which extends to the same paint colour on his academies' walls

    The chief executive of Outwood Grange Academies Trust has admitted that his trust’s offer to take on eight schools from the collapsed Wakefield City Academies Trust has left his job on the line.

    Martyn Oliver said he would lose his job if he failed to make a success of the re-brokering.

    In an exclusive Tes interview, Mr Oliver also defended Outwood’s approach of running all its schools to a single strict blueprint, claiming that to do otherwise would be to “experiment on children”.

    WCAT announced in September that it was giving up all of its 21 schools after concluding it was unable to rapidly improve them. Outwood, which currently runs 22 schools across the North East, Yorkshire and the East Midlands, has been provisionally identified to operate eight of the schools

    The future of 11 of WCAT's schools was formally confirmed yesterday by the Department for Education, but these do not include the schools that Outwood is due to run.

    Mr Oliver said that his decision to step in to take on the WCAT schools had “put my reputation back on the line”.

    “If it doesn’t come off, I will lose my job,” he said. “The board will have no hesitation in saying to me that I’ve made the wrong decision. And quite rightly so.”

    Outwood is well known for its “systematic and consistent” approach to school improvement, running all of its schools based on a single blueprint covering everything from what is taught in the classroom to the paint on the walls.

    All its schools have the same school day with split breaks and a split lunch for different year groups, a requirement to follow the same exam board, common schemes of work, an overarching behaviour policy and strict rules determining teacher contact hours, the number of periods and CPD hours.

    Mr Oliver said the corridors in his schools were all painted in the same “willow green” colour, not because of “megalomania” but because when a decision is made about which paint to use, “I don’t want to make that decision ever again.”

    He said Outwood’s approach was not about “prescription or restriction” but “efficacy”. “If you’re doing something really well in one school, it’s perverse to withhold it,” he said.

    Mr Oliver compared Outwood’s systematic approach to doctors using best practice medical procedures.

    He gave the example of a patient who is about to be anaesthetised, when “the surgeon leans down and says: ‘I’ve had an idea about trying it differently’”.

    “You would never see that take place,” he said.

    “If you know something is working well in one organisation, why would you experiment? Do you want me to go and experiment on children?

    “The vanity of adults who say that staggers me,” he added.

    This is an edited article from the 12 January edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Comments

    Related Content

    Astrea and Outwood Grange in the running to take over Wakefield City Academies Trust schools

    9th October 2017 at 15:45

    The fall of WCAT: whose money is it anyway?

    10th November 2017 at 15:03

    Parents 'have to travel miles' to take part in WCAT consultation

    6th November 2017 at 17:42

    Revealed: Wakefield City Academies Trust schools to be split between eight sponsors

    10th October 2017 at 16:45

    Troubled Wakefield City Academies Trust to give up all 21 of its schools

    8th September 2017 at 14:17

    Most read

    1. Lower grade boundaries for maths GCSE resit exam spark concern
    2. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    3. Thousands of teachers are on long-term stress leave, new figures reveal
    4. How ‘chatty maths’ boosted my students’ engagement and confidence in mat...
    5. Greening put the brakes on education policies that work, says former No ...
    6. Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme
    7. Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools
    8. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    9. Revealed: Durand Academy's £100K caretaker
    10. 10 picturebooks that should be in every primary classroom

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: Academy executives cutting their own pay by up to 40%

    12th January 2018 at 06:02
    Council budgets 'on a precipice'

    Education budgets ‘on a precipice’

    12th January 2018 at 00:05
    Durand Academy

    Revealed: Durand Academy's £100K caretaker

    11th January 2018 at 18:15
    medication, ritalin, adhd, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, british psychological society, educational psychologists, send, special educational needs and disabilities

    Using ADHD drugs to control 'non-compliant' pupils is 'inhumane', say experts

    11th January 2018 at 18:09
    fraud, computer, school fees, independent schools, private schools, parents

    Fraudsters are intercepting school fee payments, warns Charity Commission

    11th January 2018 at 18:07

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now