Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Formal learning starts too young, say early years teachers

    Helen Ward
    18th May 2017 at 10:01
    Survey of thousands of teachers uncovers broad support for more play-based learning in Year 1

    Children would benefit if the play-based style of learning they get used to in Reception was continued into Year 1, according to early years teachers taking part in a review of the Reception year.

    The Hundred Review of the Reception Year in England asked more than 4,000 teachers about what happens in Reception now – and what changes they thought were needed.

    Respondents had “unanimous” support for keeping Reception within the early years foundation stage framework – rather than moving it into the more formal national curriculum.

    And they also “widely believed” that if Year 1 teachers could adopt the early years play-based approach – rather than their current more formal focus – then children would do better.

    “What came across very strongly was about the pedagogical approach being extended to Year 1,” Jan Dubiel, national director of Early Excellence, said. "A bit more flexibility, especially for summer-born and younger children, as they transferred from Reception to Year 1 to still have an early years foundation stage approach. There was a feeling that it could be extended into Year 1 and a lot of children, especially younger children, would benefit.”

    Reception 'needs an overhaul'

    The review, which was carried out by training company Early Excellence, comes after an earlier report from the Teaching Schools Council, which said that the Reception year needed an overhaul as the gap between expectations in the Reception year and Year 1 had grown since the new national curriculum was introduced.

    Both reports said that there was confusion about how much time children should spend in child-led activities and teacher-led activities.

    The Hundred Review found that all Reception teachers provided focused daily maths, literacy and phonics activities – but added that it was not always understood that in order to do well in literacy and maths later on in school, children needed to develop broader skills.

    It found concerns that schools’ senior management teams often put pressure on Reception teachers to move to a more formal approach.

    “There is a lack of understanding from senior leadership teams of what Reception practice should look like," Mr Dubiel said.

    “If you want good outcomes for literacy, then in Reception that is not just about them doing lots of literacy – it’s about children having language skills, good personal, social and emotional development.”

    He added that the idea that simply doing more literacy in Reception will necessarily lead to better literacy later on is not borne out by research.

    The report calls for the Department for Education to reaffirm that Reception year will remain in the early years foundation stage, that a review of the literacy and maths goals will be carried out and that a member of the senior leadership team will be given specific responsibility for Reception.

    The report is based on 4,250 responses to an online survey, visits to 44 schools, a series of focus groups and a review of academic research.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Should all teachers receive training in early years?

    7th April 2017 at 01:00
     

    Why early years training could boost social mobility

    7th April 2017 at 01:00
     

    Prioritising early development is crucial: let’s not leave it too late

    24th March 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Six ways to succeed in teaching interviews
    2. A guide to surviving your first five years in the classroom
    3. 'The contempt with which politicians hold our state schools, and those w...
    4. 7 things to never do if you teach at your child's school
    5. Tories to promise schools an extra £650m a year by scrapping free infant...
    6. Teacher sabbaticals promised by Labour
    7. 'Students need time to practise their science – but instead they are tau...
    8. The UK's first university centre for improving mental health in schools ...
    9. Are these the 7 pillars of classroom practice?
    10. 'Primary Sats are a cancerous growth on our education system. It is time...

    Breaking news

    Number of pupils on term-time holidays rises following High Court judgement

    18th May 2017 at 11:01
    School lunches

    Tories to promise schools an extra £650m a year by scrapping free infant lunches

    18th May 2017 at 00:01
    Paul Whiteman

    Paul Whiteman confirmed as next NAHT general secretary

    17th May 2017 at 17:04
    Tim Farron

    Ten ways the Lib Dems want to improve schools

    17th May 2017 at 11:59

    Don't follow Zuckerberg, research warns – university dropouts don't usually succeed

    17th May 2017 at 11:25

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now