Exclusive: Just 150 seconds to decide the fate of a school

Major decisions about the future of schools are expected to be made in as little as 150 seconds, documents obtained by Tes have revealed.

An analysis of the background papers used by the eight headteacher boards (HTBs) across England when advising regional schools commissioners (RSCs) has helped to throw new light on how one of the most secretive parts of our schools system actually operates.

The agenda for the South West region’s HTB meeting on 3 November last year shows that only five minutes were allocated to discuss each of nine decisions recommended “for approval”.

One decision was whether two primary schools should join the Reach South academy trust, effectively giving the HTB just two-and-a-half minutes to consider each school.

Mary Bousted , general secretary of the ATL teaching union, said: “It’s a major decision about the governance, and running of the school, which will have a profound effect on the people who work there and the education of the children who go there.

“If these decisions are being made within a five-minute time slot, my only conclusion is that, in fact, what the headteacher board is doing is rubber-stamping a decision of the RSC, and the board is not holding the RSC to account in a real way. It’s completely inappropriate.”

'Competitive' trusts

The documents were released under freedom of information laws, but officials gave the "commercial interests" of "competitive" academy trusts as one of the reasons to black out key sections, adding to existing concerns about a lack of transparency.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said he was “surprised” that commercial interests should be cited to justify censoring information about academy trusts. “For me, it’s a language I don’t recognise in a self-improving system, which has to be predicated on partnership,” he added.

Tes has also established that there is a high degree of consensus between RSCs and the HTBs supposed to advise and challenge them.

According to a Department for Education response to a separate freedom of information request, across all eight regions “there has not been a situation where an RSC was minded to take a decision which did not accord with the majority of its HTB members’ advice”.

The DfE said work was carried out in advance of the decisions made in HTB meetings.

A spokesman said: “All decisions made by headteacher boards are subject to rigorous oversight and analysis. To ensure the system is open and transparent, a significant amount of information is published online.

"This includes records of meetings, conflicts of interest registers and criteria for all decisions made by regional schools commissioners.”

This is an edited article from the 23 June edition of Tes.