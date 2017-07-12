Exclusive: Large MATs appoint most school leaders from within

The country’s largest multi-academy trusts are making a majority of appointments to their schools' senior leadership teams from within, Tes can reveal.

Figures provided to Tes by some of the country’s biggest chains show that the majority of their leadership appointments have gone to internal candidates in recent years – with the share of internal promotions rising in several cases.

While some people have argued that it shows MATs are taking the professional development of their staff seriously, some teachers have expressed frustration that it is becoming increasingly difficult to break into chains.

Tes asked 10 of England’s largest MATs what proportion of their school SLT appointments had been internal or external over the past two years.

In 2015, 56 per cent of SLT appointments at Oasis Community Learning were internal, rising to 72 per cent in 2016.

At David Ross Education Trust, 46 out of 65 school SLT appointments over the past two academic years have been due to a promotion from within the trust.

In total, of the eight MATs that provided figures, seven made a majority of their appointments via internal promotions. The exception was Academies Enterprise Trust, but only for one year – 2015-16 – when external hires exceeded internal appointments.

Research published by the National Foundation for Educational Research last month corroborates the trend, showing that movement of MAT staff between schools within the same chain is high and “concentrated among senior leaders”.

The power of multi-academy trusts

Becky Francis, director of University College London’s Institute of Education, said the findings suggested that academy chains were delivering on their intended purpose of nurturing talent.

“What this probably demonstrates perfectly is one element of the envisaged power of MATs,” she said.

“They can develop their own senior leaders into headship roles and beyond through their capacity, their internal development systems, and also by moving middle leaders through their different schools to give them opportunities.”

John Murphy, chief executive of Oasis Community Learning, told Tes that bringing employees through into leadership roles was necessary for succession planning and building a cadre of leaders who share the trust’s ethos.

“Unless they’re aligned to our vision, we’re not going to get anywhere,” he said.

However, several teachers told Tes that it has become harder to get a leadership job within a school which belongs to a chain.

“Trying to get into one is becoming increasingly difficult,” said a school leader from the South West, who preferred not to be named.

She said an excessive focus on recruiting from within could result in outdated management practices going unchallenged.

“Things become very cosy in organisations sometimes,” she said. “When you’re within the organisation…it’s harder to put in that level of challenge to people you have been working with.”

This is an edited article from 7 July edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook