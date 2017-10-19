Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: MAT employees asked to relocate 100 miles away after not reading small print

    Will Hazell
    20th October 2017 at 05:05
    Contract
    ASCL urges senior leaders to properly read contracts after rise in complaints from members discovering unpleasant surprises

    Senior leaders working for multi-academy trusts (MATs) have found themselves being asked to relocate over 100 miles away because they failed to properly read their employment contracts, Tes can reveal.

    Heads and other leaders have also been lumbered with two-year probation periods because they failed to scrutinise their contracts. 

    The Association of School and College Leaders has told Tes that academy chains and standalone trusts are inserting increasingly tough clauses into the contracts of employment that they sign with their senior leaders.

    Sara Ford, ASCL’s pay and conditions specialist, said the union had seen a rise in complaints from members who have discovered unpleasant surprises in their contracts.

    One of the biggest issues affecting members is “mobility clauses”.

    “Quite often they’re vague,” Ms Ford said. “They say that this will be your usual place of work, but the employer reserves the right to change that to somewhere else that they deem reasonable.

    “But what you deem reasonable and what they deem reasonable may not be the same thing.”

    Ms Ford said ASCL had been contacted by members who have been unexpectedly asked to relocate more than 100 miles away by their employer.

    Two-year probations

    The union has also seen trusts inserting much longer probation periods into contracts – including some that have run for two years.

    Probation periods give organisations more scope to dismiss employees. Those with long probation periods can find themselves struggling to secure mortgages or make other financial commitments.

    Ms Ford said some trusts have also cut back on sickness and maternity entitlements, and that leaders have been denied pay progression because their contracts contained no details about how their salary would be reviewed.

    In terms of what is behind the tough clauses, Ms Ford pointed to the geographical development of the academy system – some MATs now span the country.

    A second factor is the increasingly challenging financial environment, which has driven trusts to clamp down on non-pay entitlements and create contracts that give them greater flexibility.

    Ms Ford said that MATs should be much more transparent about pay-setting arrangements: individuals working above headteacher level are not covered by the school teachers’ pay and conditions document, and trusts rarely publish their pay policies.

    However, she also said it was essential for leaders to check their contracts. “It’s a naivety, in a way, on behalf of people who are making unsafe assumptions about how a contract might be implemented,” she said.

    Leora Cruddas, chief executive of the Freedom and Autonomy for Schools – National Association, which counts MAT leaders among its membership, told Tes: “I don’t have any evidence that MATs as employers are behaving inappropriately.”

    She added: “I certainly know that some MATs want to put in contracts the capacity to move between schools in the MAT in order to create capacity to improve outcomes for children and young people, and to get their senior leaders working in schools that would most benefit from their leadership and their expertise.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Largest MATs most likely to be in deficit, despite economies of scale

    4th August 2017 at 16:26

    Exclusive: Large MATs appoint most school leaders from within

    12th July 2017 at 18:04

    'I was really worried about MATs – but now I've become one of their biggest supporters'

    13th June 2016 at 13:01

    Most read

    1. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    2. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    3. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    4. Government announces details of postgraduate teaching apprenticeships
    5. LISTEN: Carol Dweck on growth mindset theory, her critics and how she is...
    6. A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president
    7. Why I put a stop to maths lesson observations in my school
    8. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    9. Performance-related pay has increased teacher workload, DfE research shows
    10. Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation

    Breaking news

    Asking pupils to observe lessons was like asking the school hamster how to teach phonics, said one commentator

    How pupils could be given access to their school's raw data

    20th October 2017 at 00:02
    The Atlantis Group will seek solutions to problems affecting education systems around the world.

    Former education ministers gather to tackle global education problems

    20th October 2017 at 00:02

    School funding cut this year in more than half of local authorities, say Lib Dems

    19th October 2017 at 18:02
    The NHS figures revealed obesity rates among primary school pupils.

    More children are officially obese at the start of primary school

    19th October 2017 at 17:41

    Exclusive: Prepare for lower-than-predicted budgets, councils warn schools

    19th October 2017 at 16:42

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now