Exclusive: MAT employees asked to relocate 100 miles away after not reading small print

Senior leaders working for multi-academy trusts (MATs) have found themselves being asked to relocate over 100 miles away because they failed to properly read their employment contracts, Tes can reveal.

Heads and other leaders have also been lumbered with two-year probation periods because they failed to scrutinise their contracts.

The Association of School and College Leaders has told Tes that academy chains and standalone trusts are inserting increasingly tough clauses into the contracts of employment that they sign with their senior leaders.

Sara Ford, ASCL’s pay and conditions specialist, said the union had seen a rise in complaints from members who have discovered unpleasant surprises in their contracts.

One of the biggest issues affecting members is “mobility clauses”.

“Quite often they’re vague,” Ms Ford said. “They say that this will be your usual place of work, but the employer reserves the right to change that to somewhere else that they deem reasonable.

“But what you deem reasonable and what they deem reasonable may not be the same thing.”

Ms Ford said ASCL had been contacted by members who have been unexpectedly asked to relocate more than 100 miles away by their employer.

Two-year probations

The union has also seen trusts inserting much longer probation periods into contracts – including some that have run for two years.

Probation periods give organisations more scope to dismiss employees. Those with long probation periods can find themselves struggling to secure mortgages or make other financial commitments.

Ms Ford said some trusts have also cut back on sickness and maternity entitlements, and that leaders have been denied pay progression because their contracts contained no details about how their salary would be reviewed.

In terms of what is behind the tough clauses, Ms Ford pointed to the geographical development of the academy system – some MATs now span the country.

A second factor is the increasingly challenging financial environment, which has driven trusts to clamp down on non-pay entitlements and create contracts that give them greater flexibility.

Ms Ford said that MATs should be much more transparent about pay-setting arrangements: individuals working above headteacher level are not covered by the school teachers’ pay and conditions document, and trusts rarely publish their pay policies.

However, she also said it was essential for leaders to check their contracts. “It’s a naivety, in a way, on behalf of people who are making unsafe assumptions about how a contract might be implemented,” she said.

Leora Cruddas, chief executive of the Freedom and Autonomy for Schools – National Association, which counts MAT leaders among its membership, told Tes: “I don’t have any evidence that MATs as employers are behaving inappropriately.”

She added: “I certainly know that some MATs want to put in contracts the capacity to move between schools in the MAT in order to create capacity to improve outcomes for children and young people, and to get their senior leaders working in schools that would most benefit from their leadership and their expertise.”

