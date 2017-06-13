Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Ministers considering 'all the options' for increasing school funding

    Martin George
    13th June 2017 at 13:08
    DfE
    Sources say Justine Greening had wanted Tory manifesto to protect real terms per pupil funding but was overruled

    Ministers are now considering “all the options” on increasing school funding, according to sources close to the Department for Education. 

    They have also revealed that Justine Greening – reappointed education secretary on Sunday – had always wanted the Conservative election manifesto to include a promise to protect real-terms per pupil school funding.

    However, the sources say Ms Greening was overruled by the manifesto's authors, who said the money was not available.

    Instead, the Conservatives promised to increase the overall schools budget by £4 billion by 2022, which the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies said would represent a 2.8 per cent cut in real terms per pupil funding over the period.

    Tes also understands that Ms Greening was not consulted about the controversial Tory manifesto commitment to replace free school lunches for all infants with free school breakfasts for all primary school pupils.

    Budgets could grow

    School funding became a key issue in the election campaign, with Labour promising a real-terms increase in per pupil funding.

    Yesterday, prime minister Theresa May reportedly told Conservative MPs that the age of austerity was over, and there has been speculation that schools could see their budgets increased as ministers look to neutralise the issue.

    A source close to the DfE told Tes: “There is now a process looking at all the options on funding.”

    However, they added that any decisions about increasing the schools budget would have to be taken at the top of government.

    On the wider set of manifesto commitments, which include the introduction of a national funding formula for schools, they said ministers were looking at what they would be able to take forward, adding: “Any government business requiring legislation is going to have to have to take account of the new parliamentary arithmetic.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Union leaders demand urgent meeting with Theresa May to discuss school funding

    11th June 2017 at 00:01

    Election countdown: Tories admit school per-pupil funding will not rise under their plans

    6th June 2017 at 15:06

    Greening dodges question about Tory school funding pledge

    1st June 2017 at 15:55

    Labour makes £5 billion school funding pledge

    9th May 2017 at 22:30

    Most read

    1. Justine Greening re-appointed education secretary in cabinet reshuffle
    2. Nick Gibb - the minister behind Spag tests and harder Sats - reappointed
    3. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    4. 'Plans to expand the 11-plus may be shelved but Greening faces her trick...
    5. 'Nobody should earn more than £200k for running an academy chain. It's a...
    6. Exclusive: The virtually impossible task of overturning an Ofsted verdict
    7. 'The phonics check is a necessary and important part of teaching childre...
    8. 'More funding? No new grammar schools? What a Conservative minority gove...
    9. Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or...
    10. Holiday hunger leads to five-week learning lag

    Breaking news

    Population bulge prompts fall in proportion of pupils receiving first choice secondary place

    13th June 2017 at 10:46

    Sleep study suggests literacy lessons should be left until after lunch

    13th June 2017 at 00:01
    Incoming DfE minister Robert Goodwill.

    Two new ministers appointed as DfE team takes shape; Lord Nash stays

    12th June 2017 at 22:05
    Nick Gibb.

    Nick Gibb - the minister behind Spag tests and harder Sats - reappointed

    12th June 2017 at 21:19

    Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or pupils over misbehaviour

    12th June 2017 at 18:16

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now