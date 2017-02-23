    Exclusive: New school funding formula could force grammar schools to ditch outreach work

    Eleanor Busby
    24th February 2017 at 06:05
    Social mobility
    Sutton Trust warns that a decline in primary outreach work would be 'highly damaging'

    The majority of grammars will be forced to abandon or curtail their work with disadvantaged primary pupils if the government’s school funding proposals go ahead, the Grammar School Heads’ Association (GSHA) has warned.

    The organisation said selective schools would find it increasingly difficult to do outreach work aimed at encouraging primary school children to sit the 11-plus exam and helping them to pass the test.

    This is despite plans – set out in a government Green Paper on expanding selection to boost social mobility – for grammars to take part in a range of outreach work to “raise aspirations, improve educational practice and promote wider access” in primary schools.

    GSHA chief executive Jim Skinner said that many of the existing 163 grammar schools see primary outreach work as a vital tool for promoting social mobility, but will have to significantly reduce it if the government pushes forward with its national funding formula.

    “To have the impact that we want it to have, [outreach work] needs to start earlier [than Years 4 and 5] and it needs to be more intensive,” Mr Skinner said. “We see it as probably the most important aspect for increasing social mobility.”

    'Some schools have cut outreach'

    But he warned: “The capacity to reach out to primary schools has been reduced [because of real-terms funding cuts]. Some schools have had to cut it all.

    “And if the new formula goes through, then we are looking at two-thirds of grammar schools with less money. So it’s likely that the majority of grammar schools will have to cut back or abandon primary outreach programmes entirely.”

    Lee Elliot Major, chief executive of social mobility charity the Sutton Trust, said a decline in primary outreach work would be “highly damaging” to social mobility in a selective school system.

    He said: “At the moment, selective state schools are highly socially exclusive. They can improve this, but primary outreach is a fundamental part of that.”

    Mr Elliot Major added that this could prove to be a “dent” to the government’s grammar school expansion plans. “Unless you can enable grammar schools to be more diverse socially, you shouldn’t consider expanding them,” he said.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We expect all schools to help children of all backgrounds fulfil their potential and where they create more places for disadvantaged pupils our funding formula will see their funding increase, as well as benefitting from the extra funding available from the pupil premium.”

    This is an edited article from the 24 February edition of TES. Subscribers can read the full article here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. This week's TES magazine is available in all good newsagents. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    New grammar schools an 'unnecessary distraction', MPs warn

    13th February 2017 at 10:57

    Judge grammar schools by their effect on all pupils, MPs to argue

    12th February 2017 at 10:21

    First new grammar schools could open in 2020, document reveals

    8th February 2017 at 16:44

    Grammar schools may ask parents for cash to plug funding shortfalls

    25th January 2017 at 10:37

    Justine Greening: grammar schools key to 'shared society'

    8th January 2017 at 11:22

    Most read

    1. 'Ofsted needs to realise that schools in poor areas can't just be judged...
    2. Nick Gibb: Sats 'didn't go as smoothly as we would have hoped'
    3. Wilshaw: Schools must adjust to funding cuts after 20 years of 'largesse'
    4. 'We are not just teachers, we are people – and one bad lesson doesn't ma...
    5. Angela Rayner: 'The government knows why there is a teacher retention cr...
    6. 'Developing a school-wide culture of good behaviour is way too important...
    7. 'The anxiety that marred every birthday, every trip, every special momen...
    8. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    9. 'I feel unable to provide the education my pupils deserve.' Head resigns...
    10. It’s their outing, not yours

    Breaking news

    Few businesses have applied to become academy sponsors since September 2013.

    Exclusive: Businesses snub government pleas to sponsor academies

    24th February 2017 at 07:06

    Hundreds of thousands of teachers working for free

    24th February 2017 at 06:24
    Norfolk County Council has banned deficit budgets at maintained schools.

    Exclusive: Council bans school deficits amid fears they will deter academy sponsors

    24th February 2017 at 05:03
    Teacher retention

    Quarter of school leaders ‘preparing to leave education’

    24th February 2017 at 00:03
    send, special educational needs, sen, diagnosis, parents, teachers, schools, inclusion, statementing

    Teachers believe pushy parents are responsible for pupils being misdiagnosed with SEN

    24th February 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today