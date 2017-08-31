Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: New 'superunion' would mount national industrial action only over ‘absolutely critical’ issues

    Will Hazell
    1st September 2017 at 06:55
    Superunion
    On day one of "game-changing" National Education Union, co-leader says striking is now more likely to take place on a school-by-school basis

    A “game changing” new education superunion would only be able to launch national industrial action if the issue was “absolutely critical”, its co-leader has said.

    Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said the organisation would also have to “mobilise effectively” to get over a strike-busting trade union law.

    The comments came in an exclusive first interview with the new union's joint leaders, Ms Bousted and Kevin Courtney.

    The ATL and the NUT teaching unions officially amalgamated today to form the NEU. With a membership of over 450,000 people, it is the largest education union in Europe, the fourth largest union in the TUC, and encompasses a majority of all teachers.

    “Kevin and I are really ambitious and we’ve both said that the NEU will be a game-changer," Ms Bousted told Tes.

    However, questions remain over whether the new union will be prevented from taking national industrial action because of legislation introduced by the government last year. Under the Trade Union Act 2016, to take industrial action public sector unions must pass a “double threshold”, with 50 per cent of all eligible members returning their ballot papers and 40 per cent of all members voting ‘yes’ to the action.

    Asked whether the NEU would be able to surmount the double threshold, Ms Bousted said: “There is no doubt that the Tory anti-trade union law has improperly restricted the right of public sector workers to take industrial action. Our response to that is that if you put the threshold that high, we will work to organise.”

    “I’m certainly not saying there won’t ever be national industrial action again. The issue would have to be absolutely critical and we would have to mobilise effectively.”

    She said it was likely that the nature of industrial action would change, with an increase in “school-by-school action” where it is easier to achieve the thresholds.

    Mr Courtney said the Trade Union Act was “extremely undemocratic”.

    “The Brexit referendum didn’t meet the thresholds – it didn’t get 40 per cent of eligible voters in favour of Leave," he said.

    “So you can leave an institution you’ve been part of for 50 years but we can’t call a one-day strike that our members don’t have to take part in on the basis of the same vote.”

    Mr Courtney also said the NEU would be able to meet the thresholds and take industrial action at a multi-academy trust level if necessary.

    "There’s absolutely no reason we wouldn’t do that in a MAT where the issue was a trust-wide issue,” he said.

    However, Mr Courtney said he believed it was still “possible to reach those thresholds at a national level”, pointing out that ATL and NUT reached them in 1992 in a Sats ballot.

    The NEU leaders identified the “funding crisis” and “overwhelming” workload as key priorities for the new union.

    Ms Bousted said the unions’ school cuts campaign during the general election showed that providing information to parents could be a more effective way of getting the government to change course on funding than industrial action.

    “It’s not industrial action, it’s information that persuaded the government to put the extra £1.3 billion in,” she said.

    “My view is that if you’re looking at education funding, the power of information, campaigning and the moral case you can make is extremely powerful. I think for funding that’s probably a more effective route.”

    This is an edited article from the 1 September edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Comments

    Related Content

    'The new superunion is going to have its work cut out battling May’s grammar schools revolution'

    22nd April 2017 at 10:01

    'Teachers are overworked, underpaid and fleeing the profession in their droves – the new superunion is not short of work'

    23rd March 2017 at 13:07

    By the numbers: Superunion packs a bigger punch

    24th March 2017 at 00:00

    Exclusive: New teaching superunion a ‘game changer’, leaders claim

    3rd March 2017 at 05:03

    A ‘superunion’ standing side by side with parents

    15th July 2016 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    2. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    3. Six steps to better working walls in primary maths
    4. GCSEs: What can we learn from the English examiner reports?
    5. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...
    6. Headteacher who confined primary pupils to 'solitary confinement’ almost...
    7. 'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Mr Bispham reviews: ‘Without pause, Educating Greater Manchester arrives...
    10. Grammar facing legal challenge for forcing lower achievers off A-level c...

    Breaking news

    Private property developers will share any financial “rewards” from free schools built in retail parks and leisure developments, a DfE document has shown.

    Exclusive: DfE's secret plan to share free school 'rewards' with private developers

    1st September 2017 at 07:44
    LocatED could spend £75 million buying temporary sites for free schools over the next two years.

    Exclusive: 'Scandal' of plan to 'waste' £75m on temporary free school sites

    1st September 2017 at 05:05
    Full

    Nearly half of councils 'risk being unable to meet demand for secondary school places'

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    Go back to school, key Scottish education agencies told

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    The Body Coach goes back to school to get kids moving

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now