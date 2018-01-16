Register
    Exclusive: 'Outstanding' school excluded illegally and forced pupils to stay in isolation rooms

    Adi Bloom
    17th January 2018 at 07:11
    illegal exclusion, isolation room, behaviour, ofsted, inspection, the brookfield school, herefordshire
    Ofsted report reveals that staff at a Herefordshire school for pupils with emotional and behavioural difficulties used to hold the door of the isolation room shut

    Unlawful exclusions and holding the door shut on pupil-isolation rooms were two of the behaviour tactics used by a school previously rated "outstanding" by Ofsted.

    Inspectors visiting the Brookfield School in Herefordshire, which caters for pupils with emotional and behavioural difficulties and suggested that these practices had been going on in the school for some time but had stopped with the appointment of the current head last year.

    Brookfield was rated "outstanding" in 2014, under the previous head – Oremi Evans – who was given a damehood for services to education in the 2015 new years’ honours. However, an inspection at the end of last year resulted in a rating of "requires improvement".

    Ofsted report

    In particular, inspectors highlighted the fact that fixed-term exclusions had risen sharply under Dame Oremi’s successor – who took up his post in January 2017 – because they were now being properly recorded.

    The Ofsted report said: “Governors have now been made aware by the current headteacher that, prior to his appointment, pupils were excluded unlawfully. Inspection evidence supports this assertion.”

    Inspectors also highlighted the way in which isolation rooms were used in the past. “Since the current headteacher took up his post, staff have received clear advice on the appropriate use of these rooms, in line with current statutory guidance,” the report stated.

    “Staff are no longer allowed to close the door or hold it shut. Doors remain open and pupils are supervised at all times.”

    David Gaston, current Brookfield headteacher, took up the post immediately after Dame Oremi left at the end of December 2016.

    Mr Gaston said: “We have been working very closely with our relevant stakeholders to address the issues identified by Ofsted. It’s also important to note that the Ofsted report highlighted a number of school strengths and recognised the improvements already made.”

    Knowing the law

    Dame Oremi – who is now executive head of the Aconbury Centre, the key stage 3 branch of the Herefordshire pupil referral service – declined to comment.

    A spokesperson for Herefordshire council said that the school had clearly addressed the issues raised in the report and that this fact had been recognised by Ofsted.

    Jarlath O’Brien, behaviour expert and author of Better Behaviour – A Guide for Teachers, commends inspectors for picking up on the schools’ unlawful exclusions in its report.

    “If a headteacher rings home and tells parents that a child needs to stay home for three days, parents just go along with that,” he said. “They don’t come in afterwards and say, ‘Have you recorded that?’

    “There’s no reason why parents should know the law around illegal exclusions.”

    Comments

