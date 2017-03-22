    Exclusive: Parents and employers will be 'confused' by new numerical GCSE grades, Ofqual chief admits

    Eleanor Busby
    23rd March 2017 at 05:03
    Sally Collier, chief regulator of Ofqual, has said that communicating the grading changes is a "big job" and will take some time

    Some parents and businesses will be "confused" by the new numerical GCSE grades being awarded this summer, the head of England's exams watchdog has admitted.

    Ofqual has begun a major campaign to raise awareness of the new 9-1 grading scale, which is being phased in from this year to replace A*-G at GCSE.

    But in her first interview since becoming Ofqual's chief regulator, Sally Collier told Tes that educating the public was a "big" task. 

    "I think there are more parents and businesses that need to know," she said. "Are they going to be confused? Probably. Is it a big job? Yes. Is it going to take time? Yes.”

    She added that deserving children may not be accepted onto courses or apprenticeships if the new numerical GCSE grades are misunderstood by parents, colleges and businesses setting entrance requirements. 

    “You want them to understand that they need to be flexible in setting their requirements so they don’t accept kids that will struggle, or vice versa they are not rejecting kids that actually were fine," Ms Collier said.

    “I think the biggest risks are [if] those that are using the new 9 to 1s for entrance requirements – whether that be a college, apprenticeship, or a particular course where these qualifications are used as entrance hurdles – don’t understand them, or parents don’t fully understand what their children need to get to their next stage, then that’s the biggest risk.”

    Earlier this month, Geoff Barton, the incoming general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL). warned that teenagers could miss out on sixth-form places owing to uncertainty over new GCSE grades.

    Ofqual has launched TV adverts and online content to provide greater clarification on the new grades– which will be used for the first time this summer in the new English, English literature and maths GCSEs.

    The watchdog has also sent material to schools to help them explain the changes to parents and has targeted employers to reduce the risks, after their research revealed that more than two-thirds of students and parents did not understand the 9-1 grading scale.

    It also found that that more than four-fifths (84 per cent) of human resources (HR) professionals and more than three-quarters (76 per cent) of small-business owners remained clueless about what a new grade 1 will be worth. 

    Ms Collier added: “We need to focus on those who need to know. The world doesn’t need to know this summer.”

    For the full interview with Sally Collier, pick up a copy of tomorrow's new-look Tes. The magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ofqual ramps up publicity amid 'confusion' over numerical GCSE grades

    6th March 2017 at 17:11

    Do not rely on grade boundary predictions for new GCSEs, Ofqual warns

    3rd February 2017 at 17:22

    Ofqual to adopt "fairer" system for awarding top GCSE grades

    7th September 2016 at 13:28

    Exclusive: Most parents and students don't understand new numerical GCSE grades

    13th January 2017 at 02:03

    Teachers confused over new numerical GCSE grading system

    2nd June 2015 at 12:24

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'If we keep going on about education funding cuts, teachers and teaching...
    3. ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union
    4. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    5. 'Three problems with the new primary times tables check'
    6. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'
    7. Why every primary should be using bar modelling – and six steps to make ...
    8. 'Is it any wonder that British young people are among the unhappiest in ...
    9. How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to...
    10. 'It's simple: funding cuts are happening because the prime minister cons...

    Breaking news

    literacy report on children with SEND

    Focus on phonics excludes SEND children from the discussion on literacy, charity warns

    23rd March 2017 at 00:03
    teacher training numbers drop

    Recruitment fears increase as number of teacher trainees drops by almost 7 per cent

    23rd March 2017 at 00:03
    faith schools, church schools, diversity, segregation, disadvantage, poverty, ethnic minorities

    Catholic primaries more ethnically segregated than other schools, study shows

    22nd March 2017 at 18:03
    Theresa May defended the proposed national funding formula.

    Theresa May defends school funding reforms during stormy PMQs

    22nd March 2017 at 13:43
    mary bousted, kevin courtney, atl, nut, super-union, ballot, merger, teachers' union

    ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union

    22nd March 2017 at 10:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today