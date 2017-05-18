Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Schools facing surge in discrimination cases from teachers denied flexible working

    Martin George
    19th May 2017 at 12:56
    Teaching union sees 14-fold increase in disputes involving flexible working

    Schools are facing a surge in discrimination cases from teachers whose requests for flexible working arrangements have been denied, Tes can reveal.

    All three teaching unions have confirmed the growing trend, which appears to fly in the face of government calls for more flexible working in order to retain and attract staff. 

    In guidance issued in February, the Department for Education said “an increasing number of teachers want to work flexibly” – and that most of these are women returning from maternity leave or a career break.

    But it found that the percentage of teachers working part-time is “significantly lower” than in the general population – 8.6 per cent of male and 26.4 per cent of female teachers, compared with 13 per cent and 42 per cent respectively in the national workforce.

    “This is not just a problem for equality in the teaching workforce – it is also a factor in attracting and keeping high-quality teachers,” the guidance says.

    'Significant increase in refusals'

    But the experience of the unions suggests that, while the demand to work part-time is increasing, schools can be reluctant to grant it.

    The NASUWT teaching union has seen a 14-fold rise in disputes involving members seeking flexible working, from 40 in 2012-13 to 562 in 2015-16.

    Meanwhile, the ATL teaching union said it had seen "a significant increase in refusals to allow school staff to work part-time."

    And Amanda Brown, assistant general secretary of the NUT teaching union, said the number of enquiries the union received about flexible working had "increased significantly". Between 2014 and 2016, the figure was more than 500, but already in 2017, it is more than 300.

    She said: “I think there are a number of difficulties that school leaders immediately see. There are timetabling problems, particularly in secondary schools. And there is sometimes a perception of higher costs if people are sharing the job – extra national insurance contributions.

    “Sometimes, particularly in primary schools, there’s a notion that younger pupils might be unsettled if they have more than one teacher teaching them. In fact, there are equally good reasons why it might be beneficial for children to have more than one teacher.”

    If schools and academy trusts deny flexible working to teachers, it can amount to discrimination – leaving them open to union action and employment tribunal claims.

    Under the Equality Act 2010, gender and age are among the “protected characteristics” that it is illegal to discriminate against; teachers’ unions have successfully fought for members who have suffered discrimination because of their part-time status, or who wish to work part-time.

    This is an edited version of an article appearing in the 5 May edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Flexible working doesn’t have to mean part-time hours - sometimes it just means a little extra support

    12th September 2016 at 15:01

    Gender imbalance in high-powered jobs blamed on inflexible school curriculum

    13th June 2016 at 16:17

    'Nicky Morgan missed the point – retention is not about flexible working hours, it’s about too many working hours'

    7th March 2016 at 12:01

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    2. New Tory pledges: school admissions review, lower EBacc target and stude...
    3. Tories to promise schools an extra £650m a year by scrapping free infant...
    4. Exclusive: Formal learning starts too young, say early years teachers
    5. Conservatives pledge ‘forgiveness’ of teacher student loans
    6. Six ways to succeed in teaching interviews
    7. Why public shaming is an ineffective behaviour tool
    8. A guide to surviving your first five years in the classroom
    9. Russell Hobby appointed Teach First chief executive
    10. 7 things to never do if you teach at your child's school

    Breaking news

    writing moderation problems

    Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess pupils' work correctly

    19th May 2017 at 06:01
    returning teachers 49 in schools

    Exclusive: More than £500K to bring 49 teachers back to the profession

    19th May 2017 at 05:01
    Removing unit assessments will cost the public purse at least £4.5 million

    Bill for millions to end 'testing treadmill' in schools

    19th May 2017 at 00:01
    Secondary school pupils

    Grammar schools fail to help 'just about managing' families, researchers conclude

    19th May 2017 at 00:00

    Russell Hobby appointed Teach First chief executive

    18th May 2017 at 16:49

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now