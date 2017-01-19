    Exclusive: Schools may try to 'lose' vulnerable pupils because of Progress 8

    Eleanor Busby
    20th January 2017 at 01:03
    Heads' warning comes as study reveals a single pupil’s poor results can cancel out the achievements of many more classmates under new GCSE accountability measure

    Schools could try to “lose” their most vulnerable pupils because their GCSE results could be particularly damaging to league table positions under Progress 8, heads have warned.

    School leaders spoke out in the week that the Department for Education published the first official Progress 8 (P8) scores for England’s secondaries.

    The system is designed to be fairer by taking into account the achievements of pupils of all abilities, not just those who achieve at least five A*-C grades under the previous performance measure.

    However, the new measure means that lower-ability pupils can do far more damage to a school’s overall league table position, increasing the risk of them falling below floor standards.

    Rebecca Allen, director of Education Datalab, who has shared her study on the issue exclusively with TES, said: “In the days of five A*-C, all students were equal: each child would contribute a one or a zero to the school’s pass rate.

    “For Progress 8, the half a grade positive progress made by 27 students in a form class can get wiped out by three others who, for many reasons, fail to sit any GCSE exams.”

    Some heads are concerned they could be judged unfairly within their local community and by Ofsted in new league table scores, as a result of extreme circumstances outside of their control.

    Stephen Tierney, chief executive of the Blessed Edward Bamber Catholic multi academy trust in Blackpool, said the P8 score at one of his schools dropped because of a few students “whose lives imploded” after extreme home events.

    “Some schools may worry about accountability and try to lose [the most vulnerable students],” he told TES. “From a statistical basis I can see what the heads are worrying about, but it’s just wrong and it means other schools have more issues.”

    Duncan Baldwin, deputy director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said the problem must be addressed.

    “We don’t want a situation where schools are potentially looking twice at doing their very best to keep those students in the school because of the impact [on the performance measure],” he said.

    Dr Allen’s study found that the schools significantly affected by a few students with extremely low scores were overwhelmingly those with more disadvantaged intakes. 

    She suggested that P8 could be limited to ensure no student can fall below -2.5 or rise above +2.5. The academic calculated that this could prevent 50 schools falling below the floor standard.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “As with any data-based measure, we would encourage those making assessments of school performance to take into account any wider challenges that may impact on performance.

    “We are working with the sector to ensure these changes work for everyone.”

    For details of how P8 works download our free TES poster

    This is an edited article from the 20 January edition of TES. Subscribers can read the full article here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click hereTES magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    3. The app that makes learning to read a matter of life and death
    4. ‘I am on a mission to save handwriting in schools – who’s with me?’
    5. Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today
    6. GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard
    7. League tables rank the best and worst performing academy trusts
    8. Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables
    9. 'How to avoid teachers being ground down by inefficient detentions, low-level disruption and slowly...
    10. Six ways ed tech can give you back your time

    Breaking news

    primary_teaching.jpg

    Grammar heads complain their advantaged pupils will miss out on funding

    19th January 2017 at 16:22

    Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables

    19th January 2017 at 12:37
    The league table has rated the performance of academy trusts.

    League tables rank the best and worst performing academy trusts

    19th January 2017 at 11:23
    Progress 8 results

    GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard

    19th January 2017 at 09:30
    education select committee panel on assessment

    Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today

    18th January 2017 at 14:44

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today