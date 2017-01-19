    Exclusive: Seven thousand more markers 'needed to cope with exam reforms'

    Eleanor Busby
    20th January 2017 at 12:01
    Marking
    Teachers have become 'more important than ever' as examiners but they're often deterred because of workload, report warns

    Thousands more teachers will need to become exam markers to ensure the system can cope with the significant challenges presented by GCSE and A-level reform, new research shows.

    Teachers’ professional expertise as examiners has become “more important than ever” in the wake of qualification overhauls, according to a report from a working group on building examiner capacity.

    But many teachers are currently deterred from marking because of the workload and the unprofessional image created by piecework fees.

    Findings shared exclusively with TES reveal that approximately 41,000 teachers will need to serve as examiners by 2019 – which means an additional 7,000 teachers – to meet an increased demand during the summer period, when more exams will be taken in the wake of reforms.

    The report, from the headteachers’ associations, the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) and exam boards, says that teachers’ participation is a “prerequisite to that system delivering the right results”.

    Examining 'is valuable CPD'

    It argues that more examiners are needed to ensure that accurate, timely results are not jeopardised.

    The working group has launched an online hub for examiners and two new award schemes, which will recognise exceptional individual examiners and schools’ contributions, as part of a series of commitments to attract and retain teachers into the exams system and to prevent a shortage.

    Dale Bassett, from the AQA exam board, who chairs the working group on building examiner capacity and culture, said: “Exam boards can always do more to improve and to pre-emptively address the challenges presented by qualification reform."

    The report, which is being launched on Monday, also suggests that schools should do more to recognise examining as valuable teacher CPD and that exam boards should improve training.

