Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Teachers are spending hundreds of pounds a year on classroom supplies

    Adi Bloom
    22nd September 2017 at 06:02
    funding, school, teachers, school supplies, survey, tes, paying, broke, cash-strapped
    DfE
    Some teachers are setting up direct debits and donating more than £1,000 in cash to their schools

    The vast majority of teachers are having to pay for essential classroom supplies themselves, because their schools lack sufficient funds, a Tes survey reveals.

    Many of them are spending hundreds of pounds of their own money to ensure that their classrooms are properly stocked.

    A Tes survey of more than 1,800 teachers, conducted jointly with the NEU teaching union, reveals that 94 per cent are having to pay for school essentials such as books, stationery and storage equipment.

    And two-thirds of the teachers polled said that they had been forced to pay for items or contribute cash because their schools were so short of funds.

    “This is a terrible indictment of where we are, in terms of school funding,” said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. “that teachers are paying for this out of their own pockets – and we all know about teachers’ pay. It shouldn’t be like that.”

    'A regular feature of the job'

    Almost three-quarters – 73 per cent – of those surveyed said that they regularly purchased stationery items, such as pens, pencils and board markers. Fifty-eight per cent had paid for books. And 43 per cent had paid for art materials.

    One respondent said: “I need resources to create the 'wow' factor for my lessons…and there is so much pressure on us not to spend the school budget.”

    A third of teachers surveyed said that they spent more of their own money on equipment and resources last year than they had previously.

    Andrew Morris, NEU assistant general secretary with responsibility for pay and conditions, said: “Even teachers in their first year of teaching are becoming used to the idea that they have to pay for necessary resources. It’s being regarded as a regular feature of the job.”

    Cover

    Some teachers are even being asked to make termly donations, for example via direct debit. One in six said that they had made cash donations to their schools, with some giving more than £1,000 in one year.

    “It’ll give the government cover from having to increase funding to the extent that it should do,” Morris said. “There’s a big step-change between ‘We haven’t got the cash to let you buy things’ and ‘We haven’t got cash – give us some of your money'.”

    Last week, education secretary Justine Greening confirmed details of the new national funding formula, stating that every school could expect its budget to rise by at least 1 per cent. But unions argue that this will not be enough to deal with rising costs and the severe real-terms cuts of recent years.

    More than two-thirds of teachers polled also said that their schools were having to charge parents to attend their children's school concerts and sports events. This comes on the day that a separate survey carried out by PTA UK shows that parents are increasingly being asked to pay for basic items such as toilet paper.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Our new fairer-funding formula will replace the outdated funding system which saw our children have very different amounts invested in their education, purely because of where they were growing up."

    This is an edited article from the 22 September edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Our education spending may be above average, but for teachers it doesn't feel like a land of plenty'

    12th September 2017 at 11:43

    Exclusive: School funding at record levels but 'I am not complacent', insists Greening

    14th September 2017 at 14:22

    Funding formula should mean £3,500 for every primary pupil

    14th September 2017 at 13:49

    Average teacher received 'paltry' 0.6% pay rise last year

    11th September 2017 at 18:12

    Most read

    1. Teaching in England is not 'interesting' enough, says Pisa boss
    2. LISTEN: 'We seem to be arguing for no excuses for students, so we can ha...
    3. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    4. 10 easy steps to make your classroom dyslexia-friendly
    5. Ofsted proposes waiting two years to fully inspect schools ‘at risk of d...
    6. Headteacher told colleague to falsify records of fire drills during Ofst...
    7. 'I have a volcano inside of me': film helps children talk about mental h...
    8. 'Government ministers can no longer hide behind their wide-eyed "crisis,...
    9. 'The fairy tale of the short Ofsted inspection is unlikely to have a hap...
    10. Exam entries for arts subjects 'fall to lowest level in a decade'

    Breaking news

    More than 5,300 governors took part in the Tes-NGA survey.

    Exclusive: 10 key findings from today's governors survey

    22nd September 2017 at 07:13
    Toilet paper

    Now schools are asking parents to pay for toilet paper

    22nd September 2017 at 06:02
    The survey revealed the extent of cuts schools have already made in the face of funding pressures.

    Exclusive: Governor survey reveals how funding squeeze is hitting education in schools

    22nd September 2017 at 05:04
    The survey of 5,300 governors suggested fewer schools were experiencing fewer difficulties attracting good candidates for jobs.

    Exclusive: Is the teacher recruitment crisis beginning to ease?

    22nd September 2017 at 05:04
    send.jpg

    Exclusive: Funding formula poses 'real problems' for SEND pupils

    22nd September 2017 at 04:06

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now