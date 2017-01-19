    Exclusive: Teachers lack training to keep pupils safe from online radicalisation and exploitation

    Martin George
    20th January 2017 at 12:37
    Half of teachers need more training on e-safety, according to ICT lead teachers.
    CPD
    Research findings prompt call for e-safety to be a part of every teacher's ongoing CPD

    Half of teachers do not have sufficient training to protect pupils from online radicalisation and exploitation at school, according to new research.

    A survey of more than 1,300 ICT lead teachers in schools shows that on average they think that 51 per cent of teachers in their primary schools, and 49 per cent in secondaries, “need training in e-safety issues”.

    Patrick Hayes, director of Besa (British Educational Suppliers’ Association), which commissioned the research, said that pupils were engaging with ICT about half of the time in UK classrooms, so e-safety concerns “permeate the entire school”.

    “It ranges from making sure data about minors is not available online,” he said, “but of course it fits entirely with the government’s Prevent strategy, which is to ensure that through accessing the internet, children do not come up against unsavoury individuals.”

    Mr Hayes said there was no “silver bullet” to solve the problem, but e-safety should be a part of every teacher’s CPD so they can keep up with an area that changes rapidly. “There’s a wide range of jargon and terminology that a pupil may be using, both in reference to drugs and radicalisation, that teachers really struggle to keep on top of,” he told TES.

    The research was carried out by the National Education Research Panel (Nerp) ahead of next week’s Bett conference, the annual ed-tech extravaganza in London, which is set to attract thousands of teachers, school leaders and technologists, as well as government ministers and celebrity speakers.

    This is an edited article from the 20 January edition of TES. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's TES magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    CPD

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Teachers are not being given adequate Prevent strategy training, poll finds

    4th November 2016 at 01:01

    E-Safety: Do our students choose to ignore what we teach them until test time?

    Scale of school safety issues is unknown

    11th April 2014 at 01:00
     

    Are schools in the dark on internet safety?

    5th March 2010 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    3. The app that makes learning to read a matter of life and death
    4. ‘I am on a mission to save handwriting in schools – who’s with me?’
    5. Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today
    6. GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard
    7. League tables rank the best and worst performing academy trusts
    8. Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables
    9. 'How to avoid teachers being ground down by inefficient detentions, low-level disruption and slowly...
    10. Six ways ed tech can give you back your time

    Breaking news

    The survey revealed a divide between the experiences of senior leaders and their staff.

    Does your head know what behaviour is really like in your classroom?

    20th January 2017 at 12:14
    Marking

    Exclusive: Seven thousand more markers 'needed to cope with exam reforms'

    20th January 2017 at 12:01
    debrett's, education, influential, society, list

    The 20 most influential people in education

    20th January 2017 at 12:01
    proposed funding cuts to small rural schools

    Exclusive: At least 1,100 small rural schools facing cuts despite minsters' funding protection pledge

    20th January 2017 at 06:03
    Grammar schools

    Exclusive: New boss at England's biggest academy chain to consider converting schools to grammars

    20th January 2017 at 05:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today