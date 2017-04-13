Exclusive: Tes poll reveals 96 per cent of teachers will work over Easter break

A snap Tes online poll of more than 1,100 teachers has revealed that 96 per cent will be working over the Easter break.

Overburdened headteachers have been turning to a helpline for advice as they face working through the Easter holiday without the chance to recharge their batteries.

Skye Kennedy-Cullen, a counsellor and case manager at the Education Support Partnership’s helpline, has seen heads and newly qualified teachers especially suffering from their workload during the time off.

Responses reveal the workload

“I can think of a few [heads] who have said ‘I will be working the whole way through Easter’, and they have their own families. It should be a time to rest and recuperate, but they can’t do that,” she said.

“I certainly see an increase in teachers having a panic on ‘how do I pull my class up’. There’s a feeling that ‘if I work harder, maybe they will do better’.”

The Tes poll paints a stark picture. For primary teachers, 62 per cent are working at least three days – with more than one in 10 working between five and 10 days. In the secondary phase, the figures are higher still, with more than 71 per cent working at least three days.

Lesson planning and marking figure highly, but 29 per cent of secondary and 5 per cent of primary teachers said that they are running revision sessions ahead of GCSEs and Sats.

The results chimed with a YouGov poll conducted for Tes last year which found more than two-fifths of teachers (44 per cent) spending the equivalent of 10 days – or a third of their holiday – on school-related work

The NASUWT teaching union could potentially instruct its members to refuse to take part in such sessions if a motion being discussed at its conference tomorrow is passed.

'There is no silver bullet'

A DfE spokesperson stressed that school leaders and governors have a clear duty to support the welfare of their staff – including promoting a healthy work-life balance.

She said: “We have published a clear action plan setting out the steps we will take to help tackle this issue, which includes a programme of targeted support for schools.

“There is no silver bullet to solve this, and we don’t underestimate the challenge, which is why we want to continue to work with the profession to explore new and innovative ways to address it.”

