Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: Wilshaw blames 'charlatan' comp heads for the return of grammars

    Eleanor Busby and Will Hazell
    12th May 2017 at 06:01
    Former Ofsted chief Sir Michael Wilshaw argues that heads from the comprehensive sector is to blame for a revival of the 11-plus exam being on the agenda

    One of the most prominent anti-grammar school expansion campaigners has blamed "charlatan headteachers" from comprehensives for the emergence of plans to increase selection.

    Former Ofsted chief inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw claims that some school leaders, who have been unable to get the basics right, have led some to think "to continue the comprehensive ideal is a failure”.

    “I get very frustrated sometimes by headteachers at comprehensive schools who really don’t have ambition and do some of the things that got comprehensives such a bad name in the 1970s and 1980s," he told Tes.

    “The heads who fail often are the ones that haven’t learned the lessons of that era. We still have them, unfortunately. They are what I call charlatan headteachers.”

    'Letting down a whole system'

    Sir Michael, who was a headteacher at comprehensive schools for nearly 30 years before joining Ofsted in 2012, admitted that the system had improved in later decades.

    But he said the public image of state education being like TV show Grange Hill remained, and school leaders had helped to reinforce it.

    "Charlatan" comprehensive heads do not worry about behaviour, patronise children and spend too much time out of the school at consultation meetings and headteacher roundtables, according to the former Ofsted chief. 

    He added: “Headteachers who are running comprehensive schools that don’t give time and attention to the basics are letting down a whole system. They undermine the great work that is being done by the great comprehensive headteachers out there.”

    But Vic Goddard, principal of Passmores Academy, Harlow, said: “To say that comprehensives haven’t been good enough because of headteachers – and that’s why the grammar school conversation is there – I just think is nonsensical.

    "It’s a shame that the brilliance that Sir Michael had in running his school, and some of the really strong work that was done at Ofsted – that sort of stuff ends up being overshadowed by that sort of comment.”

    Goddard added that Sir Michael has picked the wrong time to criticise school leaders: “We don’t need another kicking," he said.

    "This feels like somebody’s just joined the queue – it’s worse when it feels like it’s one of us that’s doing it to us. It’s not easy being a head at the moment.”

    This is an edited article from the 5 May edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Headteachers call for "vigorous campaign" against new grammar schools

    29th April 2017 at 16:29

    Greening: Grammar schools already take 'many ordinary working-class' pupils

    13th April 2017 at 00:03

    Exclusive: More than third of grammar schools change admissions policies to prioritise poor pupils

    31st March 2017 at 05:32

    The 'robots' in our schools - Wilshaw has a pop at unions, grammar school teachers and fad driven heads

    19th March 2017 at 17:40

    Ofsted chief warns ministers' plans for more selection send a 'difficult message' on social mobility

    10th March 2017 at 14:47

    Sir Michael Wilshaw: 'Grammar schools will damage the schools around them'

    30th October 2016 at 10:47

    Most read

    1. Sats: Children left in tears after their final maths test
    2. KS2 Sats week explained in 17 gifs
    3. Exclusive: DfE believes more than a quarter of schools spend too much money
    4. Student disengagement may be down to behaviour management techniques, sa...
    5. No man 'in their right mind' would go into teaching, says geography teac...
    6. 'I challenge you, Ms Greening, to visit our school and tell us how we ca...
    7. Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation
    8. GCSE grading changes mean trauma and chaos for pupils, Labour claims
    9. 'We're in a full-blown education funding crisis – and teachers and pupil...
    10. 'The magical qualities that make for exceptional teachers are being driv...

    Breaking news

    No way back: How a MAT disbanded a school governing body because it asked to leave

    12th May 2017 at 05:01

    'Benign racism' is blighting the profession, Scottish teachers warn

    12th May 2017 at 00:01

    Samurai swords and axes among thousands of weapons seized from schools

    12th May 2017 at 00:01

    Rising numbers of pupils calling helpline with exam stress

    12th May 2017 at 00:01
    children in tears over maths test

    Sats: Children left in tears after their final maths test

    11th May 2017 at 15:47

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now