Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Failure to invest in early years for the disadvantaged will create 'lost generation'

    Helen Ward
    31st August 2017 at 11:41
    early year report on disadvantaged children
    'Skewing of resources' risks widening the gap between disadvantaged and their better-off peers, according to study by Labour MP

    The government is spending billions of pounds extra on early years, but less than 3 per cent will reach disadvantaged pupils, a new study has found.

    Only £250 million – or 2.7 per cent – of the extra £9.1 billion funding the government has set aside for early years during this parliament will go to the most disadvantaged pupils, says the report A Lost Generation, published by the Social Market Foundation think tank.

    The report, written by Labour MP Lucy Powell, also found that:

    • Three in 10 disadvantaged two-year-olds are still missing out on a free childcare place.
    • Twice as many disadvantaged two-year-olds in the most deprived areas are missing out on a free childcare place compared with their disadvantaged peers in the most affluent areas.
    • In 2016-17, 10 per cent, an estimated £250 million, of spending on free early years education for two-, three- and four-year-olds, was spent on childcare rated as “requires improvement” or “inadequate” by Ofsted.

    “Britain languishes at the bottom of the international league tables when it comes to using early years’ investment to tackle disadvantage,” Ms Powell said. “Far from addressing this, over the next parliament, this is set to get significantly worse with just 2.7 per cent of new money for early education and care dedicated to the most vulnerable children.

    “This huge skewing of resources seriously risks a widening developmental gap between disadvantaged children and their better off peers at the age of five, creating a lost generation who will struggle to ever catch up.”

    Lost Generation findings

    The Lost Generation report comes as the government prepares to launch its offer of 30 hours of free childcare for working parents tomorrow.

    A Department for Education (DfE)-commissioned  evaluation of the early roll-out of the offer in four local authorities found that there was a “low engagement” of maintained schools. Some were enthusiastic that the offer would help boost enrolments to nursery class.

    But others were already working at capacity and offering extended hours would mean reducing the number of places available.

    Schools were also reported to have a “limited involvement” in the early phases of the scheme because they were waiting until September to make changes.

    A DfE spokesperson said: "Every single child should receive the same high-quality care, support, and protection, no matter where they live. The gap between disadvantaged children and others achieving a good level of development has narrowed since 2013. As of March 201‎7, nine out of 10 childcare providers are rated 'good' or 'outstanding'.

    "We are increasing investment in childcare to more than £6 billion per year by 2019-20 – more than any other government and will be investing an additional £1 billion every year by 2019-20."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Closing attainment gap for disadvantaged pupils will take 50 years

    3rd August 2017 at 00:02

    Attainment gap for 'long-term disadvantaged' pupils is getting worse, study shows

    26th July 2017 at 16:38

    Our disadvantaged high-attainers are the forgotten class

    14th July 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    2. Six steps to better working walls in primary maths
    3. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    4. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...
    5. Exclusive: Nearly a quarter of pupils failed controversial Sats semi-col...
    6. 'Because he's worth it,' Harris founder defends Sir Dan Moynihan's £420k...
    7. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    8. Teacher wellbeing: 'You should never become so exhausted that you irrati...
    9. Headteacher who confined primary pupils to 'solitary confinement’ almost...
    10. 'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'

    Breaking news

    Exam

    Exams regulator Ofqual to review rules around teachers writing exam papers

    31st August 2017 at 15:09
    Teacher recruitment

    Warning of ‘major’ teacher recruitment crisis as trainee numbers fall by 10 per cent

    31st August 2017 at 14:55
    education datalab analysis of ks2 sats 2017

    Sats results: KS2 writing assessments 'more consistent than last year'

    31st August 2017 at 14:48
    progress scores

    Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed

    31st August 2017 at 10:27
    Admissions

    School admissions appeals fall, new DfE statistics show

    31st August 2017 at 09:57

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now