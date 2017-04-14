Fears of 'covert selection' as schools ask parents to set up direct debits

Nearly a fifth of parents have been asked to set up standing orders or direct debits to make regular contributions to their schools, a survey has suggested.

Of those asked to make such donations, 23 per cent said the school had cited budget constraints.

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of parents and carers who took part in the NASUWT survey said the potential costs affected their choice of school.

Union general secretary Chris Keates claimed the costs were “effectively a covert form of selection”.

The government said that no parent is required to make a contribution to their child’s education.

The findings come after the National Audit Office found schools are having to make savings of £3 billion, and as thousands of schools could lose out under the proposed national funding formula.

In the survey of 3,934 parents and carers:

18 per cent said their child’s school had asked them to make a regular financial donation by direct debit or a standing order;

51 per cent said the school asked for financial contributions to enhance resources, while 23 per cent cited budget constraints;

86 per cent said they were required to purchase pens and pencils, with 21 per cent saying they were even required to provide paper;

18 per cent said they had to buy computer equipment such as a tablet or laptop;

19 per cent said they had been in arrears or debt to the school for payments for things such as lunches or activities. Of these, 23 per cent said the situation was not dealt with sensitively by the school. 11 per cent said a sanction was applied to their child as a result of the debt;

24 per cent said the potential costs associated with attending a particular school affected where they chose to send their child. 23 per cent said they had been put off a school completely because of the potential costs associated with sending their child there.

Ms Keates said: “The costs of attending some schools are now acting as a barrier to parents accessing their school of choice for their children and are effectively a covert form of selection.

“The NASUWT is clear that access to education must not be based on parents’ ability to pay.

“It is not only unacceptable that the curriculum options for young people are being determined by whether their parents can pay for books, equipment or field trips, but some of these practices may also be unlawful.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said schools funding was “at its highest level on record”, and added: “No parent is required to make a contribution to their child’s education, the rules are clear on this.

“We recognise schools are facing cost pressures and will continue to provide support to help them use their funding in cost effective ways. This includes improving the way they buy goods and services and our recently published School Buying Strategy is designed to help schools save over £1 billion a year by 2019-20 on non-staff spend.”