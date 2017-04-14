Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Fears of 'covert selection' as schools ask parents to set up direct debits

    Martin George
    15th April 2017 at 00:02
    The NASUWT survey raised concerns about schools asking parents to make financial contributions.
    DfE
    NASUWT survey finds some schools are 'insensitive' to parents who owe money for lunches

    Nearly a fifth of parents have been asked to set up standing orders or direct debits to make regular contributions to their schools, a survey has suggested.

    Of those asked to make such donations, 23 per cent said the school had cited budget constraints.

    Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of parents and carers who took part in the NASUWT survey said the potential costs affected their choice of school.

    Union general secretary Chris Keates claimed the costs were “effectively a covert form of selection”.

    The government said that no parent is required to make a contribution to their child’s education.

    The findings come after the National Audit Office found schools are having to make savings of £3 billion, and as thousands of schools could lose out under the proposed national funding formula.

    In the survey of 3,934 parents and carers:

    • 18 per cent said their child’s school had asked them to make a regular financial donation by direct debit or a standing order;
    • 51 per cent said the school asked for financial contributions to enhance resources, while 23 per cent cited budget constraints;
    • 86 per cent said they were required to purchase pens and pencils, with 21 per cent saying they were even required to provide paper;
    • 18 per cent said they had to buy computer equipment such as a tablet or laptop;
    • 19 per cent said they had been in arrears or debt to the school for payments for things such as lunches or activities. Of these, 23 per cent said the situation was not dealt with sensitively by the school. 11 per cent said a sanction was applied to their child as a result of the debt;
    • 24 per cent said the potential costs associated with attending a particular school affected where they chose to send their child. 23 per cent said they had been put off a school completely because of the potential costs associated with sending their child there.

    Ms Keates said: “The costs of attending some schools are now acting as a barrier to parents accessing their school of choice for their children and are effectively a covert form of selection.

    “The NASUWT is clear that access to education must not be based on parents’ ability to pay.

    “It is not only unacceptable that the curriculum options for young people are being determined by whether their parents can pay for books, equipment or field trips, but some of these practices may also be unlawful.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said schools funding was “at its highest level on record”, and added: “No parent is required to make a contribution to their child’s education, the rules are clear on this.

    “We recognise schools are facing cost pressures and will continue to provide support to help them use their funding in cost effective ways. This includes improving the way they buy goods and services and our recently published School Buying Strategy is designed to help schools save over £1 billion a year by 2019-20 on non-staff spend.”

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Answered: Six questions about the new schools national funding formula

    14th December 2016 at 17:37

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    3. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    4. Exam boards ask students and NQTs to mark GCSE and A-level exam papers
    5. Exclusive: Early years should be 'prerequisite' of all teachers' trainin...
    6. ‘Why we must resist the lure of starting GCSE courses in KS3’
    7. 'The Body Coach' goes back to his teaching assistant roots to target sch...
    8. ‘Teachers are blamed for all of society's ills – but it’s still the grea...
    9. Primary school warns against 'dating app for children'
    10. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…

    Breaking news

    Workload

    Nearly half of young teachers planning to quit over high workload

    15th April 2017 at 00:02
    John McDonnell, by Garry Knight

    John McDonnell: I would back teachers' strike over cuts and pay

    14th April 2017 at 18:13
    Grammar schools

    NUT considering legal action against schools with ‘grammar streams’

    14th April 2017 at 13:27
    The Education Support Partnership's helpline has been fielding calls from teachers working over the Easter holiday.

    Exclusive: Tes poll reveals 96 per cent of teachers will work over Easter break

    14th April 2017 at 06:03
    Vulnerable children

    Exclusive: Looked-after children three times more likely to move schools mid year

    14th April 2017 at 05:05

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today