Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    First 'big fat' maths GCSE exam had 'ridiculously hard' questions, says teacher who sat it

    Martin George
    25th May 2017 at 17:10
    Pupils sat the first "big, fat" GCSE exam this morning.
    Students take to Twitter to say how difficult today's toughened-up exam was

    The first “big fat” maths exam taken by GCSE students was much harder than its predecessor, a teacher who sat the paper in solidarity with her pupils found.

    Students are sitting reformed maths and English GCSE exams this summer, which the government has made tougher, and which be given numerical grades from 9-1.

    Year 11 students this morning sat the first of the harder maths papers.

    It was the first exam Mel Muldowney, a maths teacher at Alcester Academy in Warwickshire, had sat for 20 years, and she thought she had dropped at least eight marks.

    “In terms of content, I would sit the old GCSE in 25 to 30 minutes,” she said. “I sat there today and was still working 90 minutes later. There were some questions there that were ridiculously tough, but that’s what [the government] wanted, and that’s what they got.”

    She said that about half the questions in the higher tier paper were at A*-A standard, compared to about 25 per cent under the old system.

     

     

    The foundation and higher tier papers were in line with what students had been expecting, based on their mock exams and materials provided by the exam boards, she added.

    Craig Barton, a maths teacher who runs the MrBartonMaths website, said the Edexcel foundation paper was harder than he had expected, while the higher paper was easier.

    He said: “The foundation paper was considerably harder than previous foundation papers. There were a lot more multi-step questions there, which foundation students would have found very challenging.

    “It was the higher paper that was the surprise. It seemed to me to more resemble the old specification than the new specification. It was not as challenging as we were expecting.”

    However, he said he has advised pupils to expect a lot of the new topics to come up in the second and third papers.

     

     

    The move to harder maths exams has led to fears there could be a fall in A-level maths entries, because of students finding it harder in comparison to other subjects.

    Students took to social media today to comment on the difficult of the Edexcel paper, and #edexcelmaths was trending on Twitter this afternoon.

     

    An Edexcel spokesman said: "Edexcel exam papers are designed to reflect the curriculum and to test across the grade range."

    See the 26 May edition of Tes magazine to read how teacher shortages, exam reform and funding turmoil are plunging maths into crisis.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sats: Children left in tears after their final maths test

    11th May 2017 at 15:47

    Girls downplay their maths ability – even when they're as good as the boys

    28th April 2017 at 05:02

    Why parents who try to help with maths homework might not be doing any good

    11th April 2017 at 16:00

    We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, says Rachel Riley

    5th April 2017 at 12:03

    Most read

    1. Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
    2. First 'big fat' maths GCSE exam had 'ridiculously hard' questions, says ...
    3. 'We now know the key stage 2 writing assessment is utterly flawed. Where...
    4. 'When the world outside appears to have fallen apart, teachers will make...
    5. 'I hear too many stories of teachers being left in tears by academy chai...
    6. How to discuss the Manchester attack with your pupils
    7. 'Teaching assistants are being overstretched and exploited'
    8. Teachers win 'landmark' legal victory over strike pay
    9. More teachers leaving profession, new DfE research shows
    10. The email from my former pupil that stopped me from leaving teaching

    Breaking news

    Schools Direct

    School Direct teacher training applications plummet

    25th May 2017 at 18:30
    send requests

    Number of children refused SEND assessments up by more than a third

    25th May 2017 at 14:29
    Teacher retention

    More teachers leaving profession, new DfE research shows

    25th May 2017 at 10:34

    Tens of thousands of potential engineers missed due to exams' focus on literacy

    25th May 2017 at 00:01

    Teachers must stop Manchester attack from fuelling extremism, says husband of murdered MP

    24th May 2017 at 18:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now