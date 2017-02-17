    Former Tory education secretaries Gove and Baker clash over university technical colleges

    Martin George
    17th February 2017 at 16:47
    Lord Baker has rubbished Michael Gove's criticisms of university technical colleges.
    FE
    Lord Baker claims Michael Gove gave the 14-19 technical institutions the embrace of "an undertaker"

    A war of words has broken out between two former Conservative education secretaries over the success of university technical colleges.

    Lord Baker, who served under Margaret Thatcher, accused his successor Michael Gove of talking “ill-informed rubbish” in a Times column, which last week claimed the technical institutions for 14 to 19-year-olds had “all gone Pete Tong”.

    It had followed the announcement that a sixth UTC, Greater Manchester UTC, was going to close, saying it had been unable to recruit enough students to be financially viable.

    Last summer, none of its pupils achieved at least a grade C in both English and maths, and its Progress 8 score was in the bottom 10 per cent of the country.

    In his response, published by the Daily Telegraph today, Lord Baker blamed the collapse of the six UTCs on “failure in leadership by principals and governing bodies”.

    Lord Baker, who co-founded the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, which champions UTCs, wrote: “Our team identifies weaknesses at an early stage and recommends significant changes, but we have no power to insist upon these – if we had, we would certainly have saved four of them.”

    Mr Gove, who was education secretary when the first UTCs were introduced under the coalition government, said that "the majority" of UTCs had not been a success, partly because "other schools have seen them as destinations for underperforming children" and also because parents and students have felt that 14 is too young an age to opt for a more "specialist path".

    In his response, Lord Baker said Mr Gove’s claim that quality of their education and training had failed was “ill-informed rubbish”.

    He also rejected Mr Gove’s claim to have been a supporter of UTCs, claiming that “from the beginning his embrace of them of was that of an undertaker” – cutting their financial support, and only visiting one while education secretary.

    He wrote that he was “very proud of UTCs’ outstanding destination data”, citing statistics showing that out of 1,292 leavers at 18 last year, only five became “Neets” – not in education, employment and training – while 44 per cent went to university (compared to a national average of 38 per cent), and 29 per cent became apprentices (compared to a national average of 8.4 per cent). 

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Greater Manchester UTC is the latest university technical college to close

    7th February 2017 at 18:29

    Exclusive: Government to force councils to publicise UTCs as Gove admits policy has gone "Pete Tong"

    10th February 2017 at 13:39

    UTCs perform worse at GCSE than schools with similar intakes, study shows

    23rd November 2016 at 15:37

    Greening backs UTCs as non-grammar alternative

    28th October 2016 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. Petitions against new GCSE exams attract tens of thousands of signatures
    2. 'Are you modelling good work in English, or are you just spoon-feeding y...
    3. ‘I hope my letter has persuaded you to make things fair for us children’...
    4. Justine Greening: No end to QTS ‘on my watch’
    5. 'Why my school doesn't teach history or geography until GCSE'
    6. 'It’s time we gave the early years teachers the status, funding and tool...
    7. 'Stress among teachers will inevitably cascade downwards towards pupils'
    8. Exclusive: Refusing to touch pupils is a form of child abuse, psychologi...
    9. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    10. 'What to do about the ghost child? The kid who does everything right but...

    Breaking news

    Vicky Beer has reversed her decision to resign.

    Vicky Beer reverses her resignation as regional schools commissioner for Lancashire and West Yorkshire

    17th February 2017 at 11:33
    physical contact, touch, child abuse, psychologists, british psychological society, wellbeing

    Exclusive: Refusing to touch pupils is a form of child abuse, psychologists say

    17th February 2017 at 07:07
    Dozens of sets of academy accounts were qualified by their auditors over a three-year period.

    Exclusive: The academy trusts that refuse to publish pay information

    17th February 2017 at 06:05
    sports_day_1.jpg

    Exclusive: Councils to sell hundreds of acres of school playing field land

    17th February 2017 at 05:03
    Early years

    Third of parents unsure if child's nursery has qualified early years teacher, poll finds

    17th February 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today