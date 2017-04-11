Former university VC appointed Ofsted's next chair

The former vice-chancellor of Kingston University has been announced as the next chair of Ofsted.

Julius Weinberg replaces interim chair James Kempton, and will step down as from his current position as deputy chair of exams regulator Ofqual when he takes up his new role at Ofsted.

His appointment comes almost eight months after the resignation of previous Ofsted chair David Hoare.

The former city businessman quit after Tes revealed he had labelled the Isle of Wight as a “ghetto” that suffers from “inbreeding”.

Education secretary Justine Greening, who had demanded Mr Hoare’s resignation, said: “Julius brings a wide range of experience from organisations in the education sector, and I’m pleased to welcome him to the role as the next chair of Ofsted.

“I am confident he and chief inspector Amanda Spielman will form a strong partnership.”

Professor Weinberg worked alongside Ms Spielman for a number of years when he sat on the Ofqual board and she was its chair.

He said: “I am honoured to be asked to take on the role of chair of Ofsted and look forward to working with Ofsted in its important work of raising standards and improving the lives of children and young people.”

Ms Spielman, who herself joined Ofsted in January this year, said: “I am very pleased that Professor Julius Weinberg will be joining Ofsted as the chair of our non-executive board.

“Professor Weinberg’s extensive experience touches on the full range of Ofsted’s responsibilities and I know he will be a tremendous asset to the organisation. I greatly look forward to working with him.”

Prof Weinberg’s was vice-chancellor of Kingston University from 2010 to 2016. During this time, the university helped found the Kingston Educational Trust, which set up Kingston Academy, a secondary free school in the borough.

Before joining Kingston University, he had been deputy vice-chancellor at City University London.

Prof Weinberg studied medicine at Oxford University, and subsequently specialised in infectious diseases and tropical medicine.

He established a system of communicable disease surveillance for the World Health Organization in the former Yugoslavia, and has been an expert adviser to two House of Commons Select Committee inquiries.