Free sanitary products should be available in schools, say Liberal Democrats

Free sanitary products should be provided to girls in school to end "period poverty", the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party insisted that the move was needed because poor families cannot afford such basic items, leading to "humiliating consequences".

As a result, some girls feel too ashamed to attend school during their periods, the Liberal Democrats said.

Under the new plan, free sanitary products would be available to those who need them, via the school nurse. This would help to ensure anonymity.

Dignity

Lorely Burt, the Liberal Democrat equalities spokeswoman, said: "It is simply disgraceful that period poverty exists in Britain. Girls from low-income backgrounds are missing school because their families cannot afford to buy them sanitary products.

"Theresa May says she wants a Britain that works for everyone, but actions speak louder than words. Rather than tackling this problem, she prefers to invest millions in her own pet project of grammar schools.

"The Liberal Democrats would end period poverty immediately, by ensuring that school girls had access to basic sanitary products, ensuring they can continue their education uninterrupted and with dignity."

