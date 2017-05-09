Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Free sanitary products should be available in schools, say Liberal Democrats

    TES reporter
    9th May 2017 at 15:24
    sanitary products, tampons, school, liberal democrats, libdem, school nurse, general election, politics
    Party warns that girls living in poverty are missing school because their families cannot afford sanitary products

    Free sanitary products should be provided to girls in school to end "period poverty", the Liberal Democrats have said.

    The party insisted that the move was needed because poor families cannot afford such basic items, leading to "humiliating consequences".

    As a result, some girls feel too ashamed to attend school during their periods, the Liberal Democrats said.

    Under the new plan, free sanitary products would be available to those who need them, via the school nurse. This would help to ensure anonymity.

    Dignity

    Lorely Burt, the Liberal Democrat equalities spokeswoman, said: "It is simply disgraceful that period poverty exists in Britain. Girls from low-income backgrounds are missing school because their families cannot afford to buy them sanitary products.

    "Theresa May says she wants a Britain that works for everyone, but actions speak louder than words. Rather than tackling this problem, she prefers to invest millions in her own pet project of grammar schools.

    "The Liberal Democrats would end period poverty immediately, by ensuring that school girls had access to basic sanitary products, ensuring they can continue their education uninterrupted and with dignity."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Four hundred thousand UK children without a bed, charity warns

    5th May 2017 at 05:01

    Expert who inspired Labour's free school meals policy warns its impact is 'uncertain'

    9th May 2017 at 13:03

    'Free breakfast for disadvantaged children would be better than universal free school meals'

    11th April 2017 at 12:29

    25 low-cost ways to spend pupil premium and maximise impact as austerity bites

    20th April 2017 at 11:43

    Most read

    1. Sats: Reading test 'kinder' than last year
    2. Sats Week: 'My teacher seems to believe that learning the difference bet...
    3. 'Teacher job security is tested by Sats and I have seen many fall, their...
    4. 'It’s not just Year 6 who are affected by Sats week – the whole school s...
    5. Six ways your school should be showing it takes staff wellbeing seriously
    6. Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation
    7. 'All aboard the Titanic catastrophe of the new GCSEs' – an English teach...
    8. Five ways to safeguard children's wellbeing during Sats week
    9. 'Just what teachers need: another school yard craze - Fidget Spinners'
    10. Teach First: 'Pay new teachers more and write off their debt'

    Breaking news

    Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation

    9th May 2017 at 13:11
    Free school meals

    Expert who inspired Labour's free school meals policy warns its impact is 'uncertain'

    9th May 2017 at 13:03

    Justine Greening, Angela Rayner and John Pugh to take part in Tes general election hustings

    9th May 2017 at 12:19

    Unions claim caretaker cuts at UK’s largest MAT ‘will put pupils at risk’

    9th May 2017 at 11:38

    More teacher trainees needed just as applications fall

    9th May 2017 at 10:37

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now