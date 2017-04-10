Free school headteacher joins Ofqual's board

The exams regulator Ofqual has bolstered its board with the appointment of a serving headteacher.

Hywel Jones has been head of the West London Free School in Hammersmith – co-founded by journalist Toby Young – for the past three academic years.

Before teaching, he worked for Deloitte as a tax reorganisation consultant advising high-profile sports organisations.

He is joined on Ofqual's board by Christine Ryan, who worked in primary, secondary and adult education before becoming chief inspector and chief executive officer of the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

'Knowledge and experience'

The other new appointees are Croydon College principal Frances Wadsworth and David Wakefield, an accountant who worked for the Royal Mail for 27 years, and is now chair of the Leverhulme Academy Trust in Bolton. He is also chair of Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

All four have been appointed for three-year terms.

In addition, existing board member Neil Watts, a former consultant head at Suffolk County Council, has seen his appointment extended until 31 December 2017.

Roger Taylor, chair of Ofqual, said: “I am confident that all five members’ knowledge and experience will greatly benefit Ofqual in its important work in ensuring qualifications in England are of the highest standard.”

