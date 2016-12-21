    Free-school pioneer appointed health minister

    Will Hazell
    21st December 2016 at 14:50
    |
    |
    |
    Conservative peer recently told TES that the government should not allow all schools to apply to become grammars

    Lord James O’Shaughnessy, founder of Floreat Education Academies Trust, has been appointed as a minister in the Department of Health.

    The Conservative peer, who was formerly David Cameron’s director of policy, recently used a TES interview to warn the government against allowing all schools to apply to become grammar schools. 

    Lord O’Shaughnessy will join the Department of Health as parliamentary undersecretary of state, taking over from Lord Prior of Brampton, who has been moved to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He will also act as a government whip in the Lords.

    He wrote the Conservative's 2010 general election manifesto and was a Downing Street policy adviser between 2010 and 2011, before setting up Floreat Education in 2014. The multi-academy trust currently runs three primary schools in Wandsworth, south-west London; Wokingham; and Brentford, with two further primaries due to open in September 2017 in Southall, west London, and Colindale, north London. 

    Lord O'Shaughnessy stepped down as Floreat Education’s managing director in February this year, but, according to his register of interests, he continues to act as an unpaid senior adviser to the MAT.

    'The idea that all schools should select is wrong'

    He is also part-owner of an education consultancy, Mayforth Consulting Limited, and is a senior fellow at the University of Birmingham’s Jubilee Centre for Character and Virtues and the Legatum Institute thinktank. 

    Earlier this month he told TES that the proposal to give all schools the chance to become selective should not go ahead.

    “The idea that all schools should select is the wrong way to go, because the dynamic of how it would work in practice is such that it would create a rush for full-blown selection,” he said. 

    “The evidence of fully selective systems is that they tend to be polarised by wealth.”

    Instead, he called for a pilot scheme whereby grammars are introduced in under-performing areas where other initiatives had not had an effect, to act as a catalyst by bringing together high-quality teachers and aspirational parents.

    Lord O’Shaughnessy said the “critical test” for new grammar schools would be that everyone benefitted from the arrival of a new selective school.

    He suggested that they be held accountable for the performance across the local network of schools – and their funding agreements would allow the government to revoke their powers to select if this did not improve.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    |
    |
    |

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Financial 'challenges' drive academy chain set up by former Cameron adviser to seek out merger

    1st October 2016 at 08:02

    Floreat academy chain merger will be 'first of many', primary leaders warn

    6th October 2016 at 14:54

    Failing schools under scrutiny

    26th October 2012 at 01:00
     

    Former No 10 adviser sets his sights on failing schools

    16th November 2012 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. Teaching is among the 'top three most stressed occupations'
    3. 'We are entering educational death row. Human bodies cannot sustain the impact of teaching in its...
    4. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    5. 'The resilience, energy and optimism of some of my pupils at Christmas humbles me; I don't...
    6. 'Schools don't understand behaviour or what "success" should really mean'
    7. What (not) to buy a teacher: The #primaryrocks Christmas gift thread
    8. Heston Blumenthal: 'I have ADHD. But I wouldn't change it for the world'
    9. 'Today I remembered how powerful a school can be when it reaches out to its community'
    10. ‘It might be Christmas, but beware Ofqual bearing gifts when it comes to marking’

    Breaking news

    Sir Michael Wilshaw was asked what grade he would give himself on LBC.

    Sir Michael Wilshaw gives himself a 'done my best' grade on his last day at Ofsted

    22nd December 2016 at 12:37
    Exam body budget for implementing new curriculum and qualifications halved

    Scottish exams watchdog has funding stream halved

    21st December 2016 at 15:56
    The High Court ruling in favour of Jon Platt will face a final legal challenge.

    Term-time holiday ruling: council granted a final appeal

    21st December 2016 at 15:30
    heston blumenthal, the fat duck, bett show 2017, food technology, adhd, special educational needs, school dinners, school meals

    Heston Blumenthal: 'I have ADHD. But I wouldn't change it for the world'

    21st December 2016 at 13:38
    data.jpg

    DfE's accounts contain 'pervasive' errors, warns spending watchdog

    20th December 2016 at 18:20

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today