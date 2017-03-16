    FSM pupils half as likely to get three As, and three other key points from today's A-level data

    Will Hazell
    16th March 2017 at 11:46
    A levels
    First Department for Education breakdown of A-level attainment data by pupil characteristic also shows nearly a quarter of students from a Chinese ethnic background got three As or better

    The government publishes a breakdown of attainment for pupils with different characteristics at GCSE, but in the past it didn't do so at A level.

    That changed today, when figures for A-level attainment across different pupil groups was published for the first time as part of the statistical release for 16 to 19 attainment.

    Here’s what the figures tell us.

    1. Free school meals pupils half as likely to get three As

    Pupils eligible for free school meals are half as likely to get three A grades or better, according to the statistics.

    Only 4.9 per cent of students eligible for free school meals got three A grades or better in 2015-16, compared to 11 per cent of their peers who were not eligible for the meals.

    2. A-level attainment varies considerably for different ethnic groups

    Nearly one quarter (23.9 per cent) of pupils identified as being from a Chinese ethnic background achieved 3 A grades or better, compared to 10.7 per cent of pupils identified as White British.

    For pupils of Asian ethnicity 10.1 per cent achieved the measure, although there was significant variation for different groups. Pupils with an Indian ethnic background had much higher attainment (13.7 per cent getting 3 As or better) than those of Pakistani (6.7 per cent) or Bangladeshi (6.2 per cent) background.

    Pupils of Black ethnicity experienced the lowest outcomes, with 4.7 per cent getting three As or better.

    3. Pupils with SEND who have a statement have higher attainment than SEND pupils without one

    For special educational needs, the statistics show that those with a SEND statement are more likely to achieve three As or better (8.2 per cent) than those without (6.4 per cent).

    4. But the impact of English as a first language is marginal

    In 2015-16, pupils with English first language achieved better results than those with English as an additional language, but the difference was small by comparison with other characteristics. 

    Of the 155,283 pupils with English as a first language, 10.8 per cent achieved three As or better, compared to 9.2 per cent of the 27,290 pupils with a first language other than English. 

    Comments

    Related Content

    Disadvantaged pupils already eight months behind when school starts

    15th December 2016 at 00:02

    Disadvantaged children less likely to go to university than richer peers with similar grades

    5th December 2016 at 12:59

    Schools with disadvantaged intakes less likely to be rated ‘outstanding’

    22nd November 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. 'Schools don't use teaching assistants effectively – here are four ways ...
    4. Government tightens school exclusion guidance to clear up 'confusion'
    5. 'School league tables are driving teachers and leaders to destruction'
    6. 'I looked inside the belly of the right-wing pro-grammar school beast. I...
    7. Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say
    8. Excessive workload drives more teachers to become private tutors, study ...
    9. Teacher retention crisis symptom of ‘broken system’ Labour warns
    10. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey

    Breaking news

    Danger sign

    We don't have the funds to provide legally required school services, councils warn

    16th March 2017 at 11:31
    private tuition, tutor, workload, hours, pay, recruitment crisis

    Excessive workload drives more teachers to become private tutors, study shows

    15th March 2017 at 17:07
    Global Teacher Prize

    'Being able to educate has transformed me' – Brazil's candidate for Global Teacher Prize speaks out

    15th March 2017 at 16:52
    On current trends, the average pay of public sector workers will be £1,700 lower in 2020 than its peak in 2010, the Resolution Foundation said.

    Average public sector pay 'to fall by £1,700 between 2010 and 2020'

    15th March 2017 at 11:45
    The government has launched a consultation on changes to its guidance on exclusions.

    Government tightens school exclusion guidance to clear up 'confusion'

    14th March 2017 at 17:19

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today