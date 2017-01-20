Funding cuts, Progress 8 and ed tech – the TES podcast
Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.
We hear how more than a thousand small rural schools face the prospects of cuts under the proposals for a national funding formula.
Following the release of the secondary school performance tables, we discuss headteachers' concerns about the new accountability measure Progress 8, and we talk about next week's Bett conference and our ed tech supplement. Tune in and enjoy.
