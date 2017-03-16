Funding formula 'fails to address double disadvantage' faced by poorer pupils

The government's proposed national funding formula for schools fails to recognise the "double disadvantage" faced by pupils from poor homes in deprived neighbourhoods, according to the Sutton Trust and the Education Endowment Foundation.

In a joint submission to a consultation on the government's proposals the two bodies have expressed concern that the formula “seems to advantage schools with low prior attainment ahead of schools with high deprivation”.

The government plans to use "additional needs factors" to allocate funding to schools.

The plans, out for consultation, would weight the funding associated with low prior attainment at 7.5 per cent, while additional cash for pupils from disadvantaged home and area deprivation would be weighted at 5.5 per cent and 3.9 per cent respectively.

The trust and EEF are calling on the government to make sure funding "better reflects the particularly challenging circumstances of deprivation at home and its effect on children’s chances in schools".

In their submission, the charities also raise concerns about real-term cuts to individual school budgets through the new formula, and the impact they may have on pupils.

While they believe there needs to be a rebalancing of funding across the country, they are concerned that the funding formula as it stands will have a particularly negative impact on education in London.

Sir Peter Lampl, chairman of the Sutton Trust and of the EEF, said today: “While we welcome plans for a fair and transparent funding system, the government proposals do not do enough to recognise the double disadvantaged that pupils from poor homes and deprived neighbourhood face.

“It is particularly concerning that schools serving poorer pupils in London look set to lose out. We are worried that this could jeopardise the work that schools in the capital have done to improve results for poor pupils.”

The concerns appear to contradict claims made earlier in the week by the f40 group, which represents the lowest funded local authorities in England.

the formula created "double funding" for poorer pupils, because they would all receive funding through the pupil premium. The f40 group argued that

Other findings, published today by the Education Policy Institute, show that the formula would shift funding from the most disadvantaged pupils and schools towards the "just about managing" group that prime minister Theresa May has said she wants to help.

The most deprived primary and secondary schools (those with more than 30 per cent of pupils on free school meals) would experience a small net gain of £5.6 million overall, but many will actually see reductions to their budgets.

Other primary and secondary schools (those with less than 30 per cent of pupils on free school meals) gain an additional £275m overall. Many of these schools have very low levels of disadvantage.

Pupils who live in the least deprived areas, as measured by the Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index, would experience the highest relative gains.

Additional funding for low prior attainment means that the lowest performing schools in the country are set to gain £78.5m more, overall, than the top performing schools. This is particularly acute in London, where there would be net loss to the highest performing primary schools of around £16.6m overall. As a result of the proposed formula, the EPI's findings show: Natalie Perera, executive director of the EPI and report co-author, said: "For too long school funding has been inconsistent across the country, with similar schools receiving different funding levels to teach similar pupils. The government is right to propose a new and more rational funding arrangement for schools despite a challenging economic climate. "While the NFF is broadly welcome, our research highlights that the wider financial pressures on schools mean that all schools in England are set to experience real terms per pupil cuts in spending over the next three years, even after the new formula is introduced. "Our findings suggest this could mean an average primary school loses funding equivalent to two teachers, while the average secondary school loses the equivalent of six teachers. "The government also needs to be clearer about its funding plans beyond 2019-2020, to give schools time to plan for further changes in funding. If the DfE fails to secure additional funding beyond 2019-20, then it can only continue to deliver the new funding formula for “under-funded” schools by making further, large, cuts to the budgets of over 5,000 schools” David Laws, executive chairman of the Education Policy Institute, and former schools minister, said: “A new funding formula is long overdue and given the clear and persistent attainment gap between the most disadvantaged pupils and the rest, the department is right to pursue a formula which targets a significant proportion of funding to disadvantaged pupils and those who need more support. "As our analysis shows, however, the government may receive little credit from schools for these reforms – as even the schools benefiting from the new formula have their gains completely wiped out by other funding pressures.”

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook