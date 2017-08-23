Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    GCSE results 2017: Six key points

    Eleanor Busby
    24th August 2017 at 09:30
    GCSE results
    As schools receive their results, here are the main national stories

    Top GCSE grades are down

    The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which represents the exam boards, has released the proportion of UK entries that received a 7, or an A, and above in their GCSEs.  

    And the results have dropped by 0.5 percentage points from 20.5 per cent in 2016 to 20 per cent. 

    The overall A* to C (or 9 to 4) pass rate has fallen

    The results released today show that what used to be known as the overall “good” pass rate, A*-C – which this year was combined with a 4 and above – fell by 0.6 percentage points.  

    Overall, the proportion of UK pupils that received a 4, or a C, and above in their GCSE this year was 66.3 per cent.

    Outcomes have dropped in the reformed subjects 

    This summer, the new and tougher maths, English language and English literature GCSEs have beeen awarded for the first time – with grades 9 to 1, instead of A* to G. 

    The proportion of UK entries achieving an A or a 7 or better fell from 13.7 per cent to 13.6 per cent in English language, from 21.3 per cent to 19.2 per cent in English literature and from 15.9 per cent to 15.5 per cent in maths.

    But the exam boards have said that the drop in outcomes this year can be linked to a change in cohort this year, which has been driven by school accountability measures - such as Progress 8. 

    Boys have pulled ahead in maths... 

    A leading academic predicted earlier this week that the reformed linear maths GCSE could favour boys more than girls. 

    And the results for England show that boys did widen the gap to 1.8 percentage points in maths compared to 0.8 percentage points last year.

    16.5 per cent of male entries were awarded at least an A or a 7 grade this year, compared with 14.7 per cent of females.

    ... but the gender gap has widened in English

    Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at Buckingham University, also suggested that the gap could narrow in English.

    But girls have actually widened the gap in English compared to last year – despite the introduction of a reformed GCSE in the subject which features less coursework.

    Thousands receive grade 9s in the new GCSEs

    For each of the reformed subjects, thousands of entries received the new top grade 9 – which is harder to get than the A*. 

    Of the 16-year-olds in the UK, there were 13,794 entries in English, 17,237 entries in English literature and 18,694 entries in maths that received a 9. 

    For all the latest news, views and analysis on GCSE results day, please visit our specialist GCSE results day hub. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Headteachers fear tomorrow's GCSE results will leave them in the job queue

    23rd August 2017 at 18:30

    'More pupils must achieve good GCSEs if England is to compete with world's best'

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02

    Nearly two-thirds of parents say GCSE grading reforms have added to pupil stress

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02

    Girls taking more vocational GCSEs 'have much lower chance of doing A levels'

    22nd August 2017 at 00:02

    New GCSEs 'could favour boys'

    21st August 2017 at 13:40

    Most read

    1. Headteachers fear tomorrow's GCSE results will leave them in the job queue
    2. GCSE results: ‘Twas the night before results day...
    3. 'This year's GCSE maths students are guinea pigs - and they now face the...
    4. 'More pupils must achieve good GCSEs if England is to compete with world...
    5. Educating Greater Manchester: The fly-on-the-wall cameras find a new home
    6. GCSE Results Day 2017: Live
    7. Seven magic mental health questions every teacher should know
    8. GCSE results day 2017: All you need to know
    9. Teacher who compared pupil to Shrek's wife is struck off
    10. 'The world of grades in which we live told me that my dedication hadn’t ...

    Breaking news

    GCSE results day

    GCSE Results Day 2017: Live

    24th August 2017 at 11:30
    GCSE results

    GCSE results 2017: More than 2,000 pupils achieve straight grade 9s

    24th August 2017 at 10:34
    Science

    GCSE results 2017: Science entries plummet

    24th August 2017 at 09:49
    Gender

    GCSE results 2017: Girls maintain lead over boys despite new linear exams

    24th August 2017 at 09:37
    GCSE results 2017 pass rates

    GCSE results 2017: Top grades and 'pass' rates drop as tougher exams make debut

    24th August 2017 at 09:30

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now