    General election: Carmichael loses seat and Greening clings on

    Will Hazell
    9th June 2017 at 10:41
    Education figures had a mixed night at the polls in the general election

    Neil Carmichael, the Conservative chair of the education select committee, has lost his seat in the general election, while education secretary Justine Greening managed to narrowly cling on.

    In a night of high drama, the Conservatives remained the largest party but lost their majority in the House of Commons.

    Mr Carmichael was defeated in the constituency of Stroud, with a 9.3 per cent swing to Labour’s David Drew, who overturned a majority of 4,866 to win by a margin a 687 votes.

    In Putney, Ms Greening was run close, with her majority slashed from over 10,000 in 2015 to just 1,544 votes.

    The Liberal Democrats education spokeswoman, Sarah Olney, also lost her seat in Richmond Park. Ms Olney only entered Parliament in a by-election last year, but she was defeated by Zac Goldsmith, who held the seat for the Conservatives until December. He was elected with a wafer thin majority of just 45 votes.

    Angela Rayner, Labour’s shadow education secretary, saw her vote rise by 10.6 per cent to win comfortably in Ashton-under-Lyne with a majority of 11,295.

    Edward Timpson, the Conservative minister for vulnerable children and families, lost in Crewe and Nantwich. Mr Timpson was beaten by just 48 votes by Labour’s Laura Smith.

    Other education-related MPs managed to hold on to their seats. Michael Gove, the Conservative’s former education secretary, was re-elected in Surrey Heath, marginally increasing his majority on 2015.

    Nick Gibb, the Conservative school minister, was re-elected in Bognor Regis & Littlehampton with a larger majority.

    Mike Kane, Labour’s shadow schools minister and a former primary teacher, also held Wythenshawe and Sale East with a majority of 14,944.

    Lucy Powell, Labour’s former shadow education secretary, was re-elected in Manchester Central with a huge 31,445 majority.

    And in Loughborough, Nicky Morgan, the former Conservative education secretary and grammar school critic, was returned to Parliament, although she saw her majority cut from 9,183 in 2015 to 4,269.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

