Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Give poorer pupils vouchers for extracurricular activities, Sutton Trust says

    Adi Bloom
    12th October 2017 at 00:02
    sutton trust, extracurricular, clubs, societies, disadvantage, life skills, debating
    A poll by the charity finds that children from disadvantaged backgrounds are significantly less likely than their wealthier peers to take up extracurricular activities

    The government should introduce a means-tested voucher system to help lower-income families access extracurricular activities, the Sutton Trust has said.

    Disadvantaged pupils are significantly less likely to take up extracurricular activities than their wealthier peers.

    This is despite the fact that disadvantaged pupils have the most to gain from taking part in such activities, according to a new Sutton Trust report, published today.

    The trust polled more than 2,000 teachers and employers, as well as more than 2,500 secondary pupils. It found wide recognition among all three groups of the importance of life skills such as confidence, motivation, resilience and communication.

    Disadvantaged pupils' gaps

    But there were substantial gaps between the extracurricular clubs and activities that teachers said were provided for pupils, and the level of take-up by pupils.

    More than three-quarters (78 per cent) of teachers said that their schools offered volunteering programmes, but only 8 per cent of pupils participated in them. And, while 45 per cent of teachers said that their schools provided opportunities for pupils to take up debating, only 2 per cent of pupils had taken this up.

    More than a third (37 per cent) of pupils did not take part in any clubs or activities.

    This was particularly true of disadvantaged pupils, who were significantly less likely to take up extracurricular activities than their wealthier peers (46 per cent, compared with 66 per cent). Only half of those receiving free school meals took part in such activities.

    And schools with particularly high numbers of pupils receiving free school meals were less likely than other schools to offer activities such as debating clubs.

    The Sutton Trust’s report, Life Lessons, states: “This is concerning, as it is disadvantaged groups that have the most to gain from taking part in such activities.”

    'Increasing take-up'

    The report calls on the government to introduce a means-tested voucher system – or to encourage schools to do this – as part of the pupil premium. This scheme would allow lower-income families to access enrichment activities, such as one-to-one tuition and extracurricular activities.

    It states: “Schools should focus on ensuring a wider range of their pupils develop a broad array of non-academic skills…There should be a particular focus on increasing take-up by those from a disadvantaged background.”

    Ninety-four per cent of employers told the Sutton Trust that life skills are at least as important as academic skills for the success of pupils. Almost a third said that they found these skills even more useful than academic grades.

    The poll also found that more than half of teachers (53 per cent) believed that life skills were more important to young people’s success than academic qualifications. This was echoed by 88 per cent of pupils, who said that life skills were as or more important than good grades.

    But only 13 per cent of teachers said that they knew where to go for information to support the development of these skills in their pupils.

    'Hardly surprising'

    Sir Peter Lampl, chairman of the Sutton Trust, said: "It is vital that state schools embed the development of these skills in their ethos, curriculum and extracurricular activities, so that they are as natural a part of school life as English and maths."

    Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said that the report highlights the fact that there are decreasing opportunities for pupils to take part in extracurricular activities. 

    However, he added: "The report fails to grasp that the real reason for the loss of these activities is the high-stakes accountability based on pupils’ outcomes in tests and examinations, which is narrowing the curriculum and the opportunities available.

    "Increasingly, children and young people are expected to attend extra tutoring or exam-cramming sessions in their lunch breaks, after school, on Saturdays and in the school holidays, to ensure they achieve the grades required by the government’s imposed league-table targets. It is hardly surprising then that fewer children can make the most of the extracurricular opportunities schools offer."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'I never thought I'd be able to stand up and speak about my anorexia in front of 1,200 people'

    19th July 2017 at 15:28

    Government pledges to tackle ethnic inequalities in schools

    10th October 2017 at 13:03

    'If we're serious about improving social mobility, the issue must be addressed at primary level'

    8th August 2017 at 17:11

    'We must give our attention to the students at the margins, those least well served by today’s new GCSEs'

    24th August 2017 at 15:47

    Prime minister accused of 'scapegoating' teachers over inequality in schools

    3rd October 2017 at 17:58

    Most read

    1. 'I have resigned. Teaching made me hate my subject. It was box-ticking f...
    2. ‘The pay-gap between education’s bosses and teachers is vast and growing...
    3. Bursaries for primary teacher trainees to end next year
    4. Four points to consider before you quit teaching
    5. Exclusive: Hundreds of maths GCSE students 'double entered' in summer 2017
    6. ' Too many teaching methods are based on myths and assumptions – it's ti...
    7. Ofsted: Why reading for fun is being cut and 6 other curriculum findings
    8. Revealed: Wakefield City Academies Trust schools to be split between eig...
    9. Weekend read: Is growth mindset the new learning styles?
    10. A student take on what works and what does not when it comes to teaching...

    Breaking news

    Prison

    Exclusive: Teachers encouraged to retrain as prison officers

    12th October 2017 at 00:02
    Grammar school

    Exclusive: DfE 'must explain why its selective education team still exists'

    11th October 2017 at 17:15
    Classroom debates

    Institute of Education, in partnership with Tes, to host a new series of live education debates

    11th October 2017 at 16:57
    social media, government, cyberbullying, internet safety, pshe, safeguarding, children

    Social media companies face 'voluntary' levy to tackle online bullying

    11th October 2017 at 16:31
    The winners of the headteacher board elections have been announced.

    Winners of headteacher board elections announced

    11th October 2017 at 15:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now