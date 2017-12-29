Register
    Grammar school cheerleader Graham Brady knighted in New Year Honours

    Martin George
    29th December 2017 at 22:31
    Graham Brady, who has been knighted in the New Year Honours.
    DfE
    Winner of Tes lifetime achievement award made an MBE

    A leading Conservative campaigner for the expansion of the grammar school system has been knighted in today's New Year Honours.

    Graham Brady joins academy leaders, a former chief inspector and a recipient of the Tes lifetime achievement award on the list of education figues who are recognised.

    The MP for Altrincham and Sale West, who chairs the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers, is a former shadow education minister and was one of the loudest parliamentry voices backing Theresa May's now-defunct proposals to expand selective education.

    Christine Ryan, who led the Independent Schools Inspectorate for 11 years until her retirement in April 2017, is made a dame for services to education.

    She is a qualified scientist with more than 20 years’ experience teaching in the primary, secondary and adult education sectors, and joined the board of exam regulator Ofqual earlier this year.

    Andrew Parmley, the principal of senior school at the fee-paying Harrodian School in Barnes, West London, receives a knighthood.

    A former lord mayor of London, he is honoured for services to music education and civic engagement.

    Alan Wood, a former history teacher who came to prominence as corporate director for children and young people’s services in the London borough of Hackey, is also knighted.

    David Earnshaw, the chair of the highly-praised Outwood Grange Academies Trust, is made a CBE. He is one of two current or former trustees of the Norfolk-based Inspiration Trust to be honoured today, joining Maggie Hollingsworth, who becomes an MBE.

    David Meller, a businessman who founded the Meller Education Trust, which sponsors six academies, is also made a CBE.

    He was appointed to the board of the Department for Education in 2013, and chairs the National Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network.

    Emma Knights, the chief executive of the National Governance Association, is made an OBE for services to education, as are two academy leaders who sit on headteacher boards: Pamela Birch and Zoe Carr.

    Also honoured is Sine MacVicar, who this year received the Tes lifetime achievement award.

    The former headteacher of Dunbeg Primary School in Oban, in the west of Scotland, was made an MBE “for services to education and the community in Dunbeg, Argyll”.

    She has already been recognised by her community, which named a street after her in honour of her 44 years of service.

    Other education figures honoured include:

    Order of the Bath, CB

    Howard Orme, chief financial and operating officer, Department for Education

    For public services, especially to finance and building delivery capability

    OBE

    Christine Abbott, chief executive Officer, The Education Alliance, and executive principal, South Hunsley School and Sixth Form College, Melton

    For services to education

    Katharine Elizabeth Carruthers, director, Confucius Institute for Schools, UCL Institute of Education

    For services to education

    Catherine Jane Clarke, former headteacher, Kings Oak Primary School, New Malden 

    For services to education

    Lynn Codling, executive headteacher, Portswood Primary and St Marys CE Primary School

    For services to education

    David Deane, headteacher, St Thomas of Canterbury Primary School, National Leader for Education and Ofsted inspector

    For services to primary education

    Philip Hamilton, chief executive officer and founding trustee, Community Academies Trust

    For services to education

    Frances Anne Hawkes, headteacher, the Federation of St Elpheges and Regina Coeli Catholic Schools

    For services to education

    David Johnston, chief executive, Social Mobility Foundation

    For services to social mobility and education

    Naomi Marek, chief executive, Sky Badger

    For services to special educational needs

    Bernice Alda McCabe, headmistress, North London Collegiate School

    For services to education

    Kim Bernadette Taylor, headteacher, Spring Common Academy

    For services to education

    Julia Templeman, chief executive officer, Northampton Primary Academy Trust Partnership

    For services to education

    Ms Elizabeth Wolverson, chief executive, London Diocesan Board for Schools Academies Trust

    For services to education

    DfE

