    Greater Manchester UTC is the latest university technical college to close

    Martin George
    7th February 2017 at 18:29
    The Greater Manchester UTC is to close.
    UTC suffered poor recruitment and bad exam results

    The Greater Manchester UTC has become the latest university technical college to announce its closure.

    The UTC – based in Oldham – said it had been unable to recruit enough students within the town and further afield to ensure it was financially viable in the future.

    It will not now accept applications for entry from new Year 10 or Year 12 learners in September 2017.

    In a statement, it said it had explored “all available options” with the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, the Department for Education and the Education Funding Agency before deciding to shut.

    The 14-19 school is the seventh UTC to announce its closure, following Black Country, Central Bedfordshire, Royal Greenwich, Hackney, Lancashire, and Daventry UTCs, with three more being aborted before opening. More than 40 of the technical schools have been opened.

    Disappointing recruitment

    Greater Manchester UTC opened in September 2014, but has been hit by disappointing recruitment, and poor exam results.

    Its 2014-15 financial accounts said it only attracted 98 students, compared to the 160 predicted, resulting in the EFA clawing back £306,000 of funding.

    The accounts said the UTC’s sponsors had “agreed they will make an unconditional sponsor donation of the equivalent amount in order for the UTC to repay these amounts”.

    It had a Progress 8 score of -2.51 following last summer’s GCSE exams, putting it in the bottom 10 per cent of schools in England.

    No pupils achieved at least a grade C in both English and maths last year.

    The trust was previously chaired by Michael Dwan, who was the sponsor. He resigned along with the board last year and a new board of trustees has now been appointed to oversee the closure.

    'Smooth transition'

    The UTC’s principal Lee Kilgour said: “Existing students in Years 11 and 13 within the UTC will, of course, continue to follow their current courses and complete these in the summer term 2017.

    “I also wish to assure you that we will endeavour to ensure that teaching and learning within the college will continue with the present teaching staff and therefore ensure that students are prepared for examinations this summer.

    “We will be working closely with Oldham Local Authority and other local education providers to bring about a smooth transition for existing students in Years 10 and 12. We will do everything in our power to ensure this process is both detailed and thorough.”

    Gordon Main, chair of the GM UTC Trust said: “Closing the GM UTC is hugely disappointing for all those who have worked so hard to give students the opportunity to pursue a technical education.

    “The wellbeing and success of all our students remains our highest priority. Every effort will be made to ensure students get the support they need to complete their studies successfully and appropriate guidance for transition to their new place of learning.”

    In an effort to improve recruitment for UTCs, the government wants to require local authorities to write to parents of children about to enter key stage 4 about the option of joining a UTC. It is part of a plan to prevent more of the flagship schools for 14- to 19-year-olds from closing due to poor student recruitment.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    UTC backed by Cambridge University receives 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

    21st November 2016 at 18:09

    UTCs perform worse at GCSE than schools with similar intakes, study shows

    23rd November 2016 at 15:37

    UTCs ‘struggling to keep going’, admits founder

    21st October 2016 at 00:00

    UTC will never open despite £8.6m spent on facilities

    7th September 2016 at 16:17

    Most read

    1. Why teachers are ill at ease about taking a day off sick
    2. Apprentices could offer better value than 'overqualified' Teach Firsters...
    3. Six steps to successful child-initiated learning in early years
    4. The story of one design teacher: 'I didn’t leave teaching, teaching left...
    5. Do not rely on grade boundary predictions for new GCSEs, Ofqual warns
    6. Verbal abuse from parents leads school to ban teachers from speaking to ...
    7. 'Schools are unique – a one-size-fits-all approach to improvement rarely...
    8. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    9. A teacher writes a heart-warming letter to his class: 'Now you're all ge...
    10. Exclusive: Academy accounts reveal millions more being spent on redundan...

    Breaking news

    body camera, school, discipline, behaviour, police, deterrent

    British schools to introduce body cameras, TES reveals

    7th February 2017 at 17:28

    A bacon sarnie cooked by the head: what creates positive ripples in your school?

    7th February 2017 at 15:58
    parents, verbal abuse, glasgow, primary school, rudeness, carers, teachers

    Verbal abuse from parents leads school to ban teachers from speaking to ...

    7th February 2017 at 15:38
    Science practical

    More than quarter of GCSE pupils take little or no part in science practicals, study shows

    7th February 2017 at 00:04
    cybersecurity, internet safety, internet safety day, strangers, danger, computing, edtech

    Half of British pupils 'scared to use the internet'

    7th February 2017 at 00:04

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today