Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Greening put the brakes on education policies that work, says former No 10 chief of staff

    TES reporter
    11th January 2018 at 09:23
    DfE
    The former education secretary, who left her post in this week's Cabinet reshuffle, succumbed to 'the blob', according to Nick Timothy

    Theresa May's former chief of staff has criticised former education secretary Justine Greening for stalling his plans for more grammar schools and succumbing to “the blob”.

    Nick Timothy (pictured) said Ms Greening had "exasperated" the prime minister by "putting the brakes" on reform. He described her replacement by Damian Hinds as "the bright point" of this week's Cabinet reshuffle, and has suggested the new education secretary could make a future prime minister.

    "Greening was unpopular with officials, she frustrated reformers, and she exasperated the prime minister,” Mr Timothy writes in The Daily Telegraph today.

    “Charged with making Britain 'the world's great meritocracy', she put the brakes on policies that work, like free schools, and devised bureaucratic initiatives of little value."

    Mr Timothy, who left Number 10 after being blamed for the Tories' lacklustre election campaign last year, said Ms Greening had never dissented in public from Ms May's proposals to allow new grammars and increase sponsorship of state schools by universities, private schools and the Catholic Church. But she had "stalled as far as she could".

    'Greening blocked proposals'

    He denied allegations that he had "orchestrated" Ms Greening's dismissal, but made no secret of his disdain for her record, accusing her of succumbing to a change-resistant educational establishment that he termed "the blob".

    "Greening blocked proposals to reduce [university] tuition fees and refused to hold a proper review of tertiary education," said Mr Timothy.

     "Hinds must be brave enough to do that, to ensure universities are better, fees are lower and young people get the technical or academic education that suits them.”

    But Mr Timothy's criticisms of Ms Greening were rejected by former universities minister Jo Johnson, who worked under her at the Department for Education from 2016-18.

    Mr Johnson, who became a minister in the Department for Transport and minister for London in this week's reshuffle, tweeted: "So wrong, this stuff re Justine Greening – she supported me in every single reform we undertook of our universities, was a terrific colleague and faultlessly loyal."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Another blow to grammar school expansion plan after Nick Timothy quits as Theresa May's joint chief of staff

    10th June 2017 at 14:20

    Justine Greening had one of the shortest tenures as education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 19:55

    Justine Greening: Ten of her hits and misses as education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 19:49

    Justine Greening resigns from government

    8th January 2018 at 19:48

    'Patronising' Justine Greening fights for her job

    7th January 2018 at 10:16

    Most read

    1. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    3. 10 picturebooks that should be in every primary classroom
    4. Who is Damian Hinds?
    5. Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools
    6. How ‘chatty maths’ boosted my students’ engagement and confidence in mat...
    7. Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme
    8. Five steps to maximise the impact of teaching assistants  
    9. The quick Q&A: How to ensure all your pupils work equally hard in your l...
    10. GCSE computer science pupils to receive no marks for coursework, Ofqual ...

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: DfE refuses to name financially troubled academies paying £150k+ salaries, because they need a 'safe space'

    11th January 2018 at 05:09
    Nadhim Zahawi

    Second new DfE minister has shown support for grammar school expansion

    10th January 2018 at 18:20
    Children with additional needs will now have the same right as their parents to ask for support

    Teenagers in Scotland given right to ask for extra support in school

    10th January 2018 at 18:12
    catholic church, catholic education service, interns, damian hinds, department for education, dfe, religious selection, faith schools, cap

    Catholic Church rejects claims it donated money to try to influence Damian Hinds

    10th January 2018 at 15:23

    Replace Ofsted banners with pupil quotes, says heads' union

    10th January 2018 at 14:45

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now