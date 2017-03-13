    Guildford UTC becomes latest university technical college project to be abandoned

    Martin George
    13th March 2017 at 16:35
    A student at a UTC.
    College would have specialised in cyber-security, engineering and computer science, but project is cancelled through 'lack of government support'

    Another university technical college project has been abandoned, after its trustees said the government had withdrawn its support.

    Guildford UTC, which was due to open in 2018, was approved by education minister Lord Nash in March 2015.

    However, its trustees, who include Royal Holloway, University of London; and Surrey County Council, have now announced it will not go ahead.

    Last month, Greater Manchester UTC became the seventh UTC to announce its closure, blaming difficulties recruiting pupils. Three others had been aborted before opening.

    Two years ago, Lord Nash said the proposed Guildford UTC would “provide Surrey with generations of skilled cyber-security, engineering and computer-science experts. It is a perfect example of how we are placing technical education on a par with academic learning, while helping our thriving economy to flourish”.

    Government 'no longer supportive'

    However, in a message on the proposed UTC’s website, its trustees said: “It is with regret that we post this message to inform you of the cancellation of the project to open a university technical college in Guildford. Unfortunately, the Department for Education is no longer supportive of the project and has decided not to proceed further with it.

    “The trustees of the proposed UTC are extremely disappointed. We believe we had a strong proposal and had made good progress towards setting up an exciting academic and technical option for 14-18-year-olds in Guildford and the surrounding area.”

    They added that they remained “strongly committed to high-quality technical education and to addressing the skills gap in this area”.

    The news follows last month’s spat between former Conservative education secretaries Lord Baker – who co-founded the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, which champions UTCs – and Michael Gove.

    In a column in The Times, Mr Gove said the policy, brought in under the Coalition government, had “all gone Pete Tong”, arguing that some schools saw UTCs as a destination for underperforming pupils, while parents and children thought 14 was too young to opt for a more “specialist path”.

    In response, Lord Baker said the closures of UTCs had been due to “failure in leadership by principals and governing bodies”.

    Also in February, the government decided to force councils to tell parents about UTCs and studio schools in their area, in a bid to help the with recruitment.

    The DfE has been contacted for comment.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Greater Manchester UTC is the latest university technical college to close

    7th February 2017 at 18:29

    Exclusive: Government to force councils to publicise UTCs as Gove admits policy has gone "Pete Tong"

    10th February 2017 at 13:39

    UTC backed by Cambridge University receives 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

    21st November 2016 at 18:09

    Lord Baker: UTCs ‘struggling to keep going’

    21st October 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    4. How my school is losing the battle with funding cuts
    5. Teacher retention crisis symptom of ‘broken system’ Labour warns
    6. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    7. 'Miss, are you gay?'
    8. TES talks to… Deborah Eyre
    9. Teachers still convinced Ofsted grades their lessons
    10. Teachers work a 54-hour week, DfE survey finds

    Breaking news

    Jonathan Slater giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

    Pupils 'hosed down' for asbestos and four other key points on school buildings heard by MPs today

    13th March 2017 at 20:46
    school money

    Formula creates 'double funding' for deprived pupils, councils warn Theresa May

    13th March 2017 at 13:14
    ofsted, inspection, inspector, sean harford, individual assessment, teachers, classroom practice, grades

    Teachers still convinced Ofsted grades their lessons

    13th March 2017 at 05:03
    Malala

    Malala tells heads they must help pupils believe in themselves

    11th March 2017 at 18:07
    Angela Rayner

    Teacher retention crisis symptom of ‘broken system’ Labour warns

    11th March 2017 at 15:32

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today