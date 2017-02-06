    Half of British pupils 'scared to use the internet'

    Adi Bloom
    7th February 2017 at 00:04
    cybersecurity, internet safety, internet safety day, strangers, danger, computing, edtech
    Children aged 10 to 15 worry they will be asked to do things that are illegal or that make them uncomfortable, survey finds

    Almost half of UK pupils are scared to use the internet, new research suggests.

    They worry that strangers will bully them or ask them to do something they are uncomfortable with. And they fear that the strangers will retain access to information that they have posted online.

    In a survey, 1,000 children between the ages of 10 and 15 were questioned in order to reveal their attitudes to the internet. The poll revealed that 49 per cent were scared or worried about going online.

    One in five – 21 per cent – worried that a stranger might bully them. And 18 per cent feared that a stranger might ask them to do something that made them uncomfortable.

    Exposed to danger

    In addition, 13 per cent were concerned that a stranger might ask them to do something illegal.

    And one in 10 believed that strangers would still have access to information they had posted online even once they had deleted it.

    The poll was conducted by cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab to mark Safer Internet Day today.

    “The benefits of children being online and connected are numerous,” said David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky Lab. “So it’s easy to forget that children and young people are inherently vulnerable, and may expose themselves to danger, whether knowingly or unknowingly, when using the internet.”

    More than a third – 36 per cent – of those pupils surveyed said that they had regretted posting something online, because it negatively affected a friend or another person.

    David Miles, a member of the UK Council for Child Internet Safety, said: “Whether [children use the internet] to socialise, learn or play, we all have a collective responsibility to minimise the risks and maximise the benefits for this new digital generation.”

    Tips for keeping children safe online

    1. Talk to them about the potential dangers.
    2. Encourage them to talk to you about their online experience and, in particular, about anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or threatened.
    3. Set clear ground rules about what they can and can't do online and explain why you have put them in place.
    4. Use parental-control and internet-security software to establish the framework for what's acceptable.
    5. Make use of the great advice available on the internet – for example the Safer Internet Day website or the CEOP Thinkuknow website.

    Source: David Emm, Kaspersky Lab

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘We need to ensure pupils are ready for the digital world – it’s essential for the future of the country’

    29th November 2016 at 11:52

    Teachers 'forced to act as Big Brother'

    8th November 2016 at 00:01

    Children could switch off from learning if schools neglect digital technology, report says

    2nd October 2016 at 18:02

    Five tips for starting a student website

    1st December 2016 at 12:51

    Most read

    1. Why teachers are ill at ease about taking a day off sick
    2. Apprentices could offer better value than 'overqualified' Teach Firsters...
    3. Six steps to successful child-initiated learning in early years
    4. The story of one design teacher: 'I didn’t leave teaching, teaching left...
    5. Do not rely on grade boundary predictions for new GCSEs, Ofqual warns
    6. 'Schools are unique – a one-size-fits-all approach to improvement rarely...
    7. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    8. A teacher writes a heart-warming letter to his class: 'Now you're all ge...
    9. Exclusive: Academy accounts reveal millions more being spent on redundan...
    10. This homework app claims to make parents a help, not a hindrance

    Breaking news

    Science practical

    More than quarter of GCSE pupils take little or no part in science practicals, study shows

    7th February 2017 at 00:04
    Justine Greening and Nick Gibb during education questions in the House of Commons.

    Tory MPs increase pressure on ministers over school funding cuts

    6th February 2017 at 17:18
    The government's own advice says departments should publish responses within 12 weeks.

    Exclusive: From EBacc to mental health, DfE misses deadlines in responding to nine of its own consultations

    6th February 2017 at 16:41
    Clocks

    National testing pilots fail to take off in Scotland

    6th February 2017 at 12:49
    Mental health

    Exclusive: Third of secondary schools to cut mental health support

    6th February 2017 at 06:32

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today