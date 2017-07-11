Register
    Half of schools fail to follow official recommendations to cut teacher workload

    Will Hazell
    11th July 2017 at 10:38
    Workload
    DfE
    Survey finds 47 per cent of schools have not implemented actions recommended by the Workload Challenge to cut unnecessary tasks

    Nearly half of schools have not implemented actions from the government’s Workload Challenge to reduce unnecessary tasks, according to a new survey.

    The teacher voice omnibus survey - which is run by the National Foundation for Educational Research but includes questions submitted by the Department for Education - polled 1,836 teachers from 1,629 schools in the English maintained sector. It asked senior leaders and classroom teachers what their school had done to evaluate and reduce unnecessary workload from a pre-selected list of options. The options were linked to the Workload Challenge, which was launched by the government in 2014 to help teachers cut unnecessary and unproductive tasks. 

    About a quarter (26 per cent) indicated that they had used advice from Ofsted, 23 per cent said they had used independent reports commissioned by the government to review their policies, and 17 per cent said they had carried out a workload survey of staff.

    However, 47 per cent of all respondents said they had not used any of the listed methods. 

    There was little difference between secondary and primary school respondents, but a higher proportion of senior leaders than classroom teachers indicated that they had used each of the methods listed in the survey.

    Nearly two-fifths (39 per cent) of senior leaders said they had used the advice from Ofsted, while more than a third (36 per cent) had used the independent reports to review their policies.

    However, more than a quarter (28 per cent) of senior leaders said that they had used none of the methods. 

    Those who said that their school had evaluated staff workload were asked what impact it had made on the hours they worked.

    More than half (57 per cent) said that it had made no difference at all, while nearly a third (32 per cent) felt it had made a difference of up to two hours per week. Only 8 per cent thought it made a difference of more than two hours per week. 

    A larger proportion of classroom teachers (67 per cent) than senior leaders (52 per cent) said it had made no difference to the hours they worked.

    Phase was also a factor influencing responses, with 63 per cent of secondary school respondents saying it had made no difference but only 51 per cent of those in primary schools. 

    DfE

