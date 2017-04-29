Heads support call to consider cutting school week because of funding cuts

Schools could reduce their working week to four and a half days and refuse to submit their budgets because of the “tsunami” of real-terms cuts they are facing, headteachers have said.

The motion passed at the NAHT headteachers’ conference this afternoon said “all options” should be considered, including allowing all schools to run a deficit budget.

Tony Roberts, who proposed the lead motion, called for MPs to be “bombarded with letters, emails and surgery visits”, and said parents would be the “key players”.

He told delegates: “They see a global figure of £3 billion, but they need us to explain to them how it will affect their schools and their children.”

Karen Stephens, who seconded the motion, described the real-terms cuts as a “tsunami, not a tidal wave”, warned that many teachers were not aware of the financial squeeze, or were not campaigning against them.

She said her school had to find £114,000 of savings - the equivalent of three teachers

She said the election presented a key opportunity to raise the profile of the issue.

She had met her local MP, who said she said feigned that he knew nothing about it, and “fobbed me off”. She added: “It’s not good enough”.

Delegate Stuart Beck told the conference that the cuts were the biggest challenge schools had faced during his 36 years in teaching

The lead motion, proposed by the union’s Lancashire branch, said the “proposed £3 billion funding cuts caused by rises in costs threaten the education system and its children”.

It urged each branch and member to work with “all relevant organisations and groups to avert this crisis”.

It follows a warning from the National Audit Office that schools have to make savings of £3 billion by 2019-20.

The motion was passed by 98.44 per cent, with only 0.39 per cent voting against.

In a later panel discussing school funding, Sally Bates, of the F40 campaign of the worst-funded local authorities, said she was worried that staff who support children with SEND would be “first in line for cuts”.

She added: “Not only will those vulnerable children be affected, but we know as school leaders the very fact that if they are not supported they can also adversely affect the education of the children around them because the class teacher would then have to put his or her attention onto one child who needs that support.”

Mary Bousted, general secretary of the ATL union, said she welcomed the increased weighing for deprivation in the proposed national funding formula.

“The issue is not the formula. The issue is there’s not enough money,” she told delegates.

She added that she was worried the new government could remove the floor, which prevents schools losing more than 3 per cent of their budget during the first two years of the formula, or that there could be a “bastardised” version of the formula that would be “even worse”.

Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington, told headteachers: "Speak out and bring home to parents what is happening.”