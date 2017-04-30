Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Headteachers may be "called upon" to take industrial action over funding cuts

    Martin George
    30th April 2017 at 12:01
    Russell Hobby took aim at funding, new grammar schools and accountability measures in his farewell speech.
    Russell Hobby dismisses new grammar schools as "a little gift to the elite" in farewell speech to NAHT

    Headteachers could be “called upon” to take national industrial action over "massive cuts to education spending", the NAHT’s departing general secretary has warned.

    Russell Hobby used his final address to the union’s conference to raise concerns about how schools are held to account, and criticise government plans for new grammar schools.

    He told delegates he was proud that his seven years in charge had seen the first time the NAHT had taken national industrial action. "We may be called upon to do so again to defend against massive cuts to education spending that will harm standards of education.”

    He said it was the "duty of the profession" to tell parents about the full extent and impact of the cuts.

    Yesterday, delegates supported a motion saying schools could consider cutting the school week to four and a half days because of funding pressures.

    However, Mr Hobby warned against blaming the proposed national funding formula for the funding squeeze, saying: "It is not the method of distribution that we should fight but the amount of money available to begin with.

    “No formula can be truly fair if there isn't enough to go round in the first place."

    He used his farewell speech to dismiss the government's plans for new grammar schools as “a little gift to the elite disguised in the trappings of populism”, and described it as “a policy that will manifestly and conclusively make things worse for the majority of students”.

    Yesterday, delegates called on the union to “campaign vigorously” against the proposals.

    Mr Hobby also highlighted the government’s proposals to reform primary assessment, including the end of key stage 1 SATs, and welcomed a reception baseline.

    He acknowledged scepticism about the proposal, but told delegates it was worth "serious consideration".

    "For a reception baseline to work, however, it needs at least two features built irrevocably into its design,” he added.

    “It must not be used to hold the early years to account. And it must not be used to track and predict individual pupil performance.

    "I believe these safeguards are possible and that NAHT should lead on designing them in."

    He raised particular concerns about the way schools are held to account.

    He told delegates: "Increasingly I am of the belief that the fundamental problem in our system is not so much assessment itself but the accountability attached to it.

    "A well designed assessment can be a vital tool for teachers. It is crude accountability which distorts and corrodes the integrity of assessment."

    Telling delegates that "we have confused the map with territory", he outlines three rules he said should be laid down as a marker for any accountability system:

    • We should never use raw data alone to judge organisational performance;
    • We should never make decisions on a single year's performance;
    • We should always offer support before sanction.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Heads support call to consider cutting school week because of funding cuts

    29th April 2017 at 12:37

    Justine Greening: grammar schools key to 'shared society'

    8th January 2017 at 11:22

    Answered: Six questions about the new schools national funding formula

    14th December 2016 at 17:37

    Sats: What you need to know about the government's plans to fix primary assessment

    30th March 2017 at 16:17

    Most read

    1. 'This summer we wave farewell to our SEN kids – funding cuts mean we hav...
    2. 'School reports have become so impersonal and filled with jargon that th...
    3. Heads support call to consider cutting school week because of funding cuts
    4. Pupils are 'crying in toilets' and 'breaking down in class' over tougher...
    5. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    6. Seven ways to tackle the primary student who refuses to do anything
    7. Headteachers call for "vigorous campaign" against new grammar schools
    8. Corbyn: Labour is "brave enough" to reverse £3 billion of education fund...
    9. Racing up the buzzwords chart is ‘working memory’
    10. Schools warn parents about internet game calling for players' suicide

    Breaking news

    The Labour leader addressed delegates at the NAHT conference.

    Corbyn: Labour is "brave enough" to reverse £3 billion of education funding cuts

    30th April 2017 at 12:45
    theresa may, school funding, public sector, economy, finances, pupils, general election

    Theresa May indicates she plans to press on with new National Funding Formula

    30th April 2017 at 10:50

    'Rigorous' maths boosts young children's social skills, research suggests

    30th April 2017 at 05:01
    The NAHT raised concerns about assessment and accountability.

    Heads could "explore all options for action" over assessment and accountability

    29th April 2017 at 16:59
    Headteachers opposed the government's plans to expand academic selection.

    Headteachers call for "vigorous campaign" against new grammar schools

    29th April 2017 at 16:29

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now