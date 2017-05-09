Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation

    Will Hazell
    9th May 2017 at 13:11
    £330,000-a-year Sir Craig Tunstall suspended from Gipsy Hill Federation

    The highest paid primary head in the country has been suspended from his post.

    Lambeth Council confirmed that Sir Craig Tunstall, the executive head teacher of Gipsy Hill Federation, a group of nine local authority schools in south London, has been suspended.

    The Sun reported it was in relation to fraud allegations.

    'A neutral act'

    Sir Craig earned £330,394 in 2015-16, according to Lambeth Council’s accounts.

    A spokesman for the council said: “We can confirm that the executive headteacher of Gipsy Hill Federation, Sir Craig Tunstall, has been suspended.

    “Lambeth Council has been supporting the federation in this matter.

    “It is important to note suspension is a neutral act and is used to protect all parties whilst an investigation continues.”

    In a statement posted on the federation’s website, Sarah Wintle, the chair of governors, said Sir Craig had been suspended “pending an internal investigation undertaken with Lambeth Council".

    She added: “Whilst I appreciate that you may be concerned about the content of this letter, I would like to reassure parents that there are no concerns relating to child protection.

    “Further, I would like to reassure the school community that the provision of education will not be disrupted in any way.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Former head paid £375,000-a-year for leading trust with eight primaries

    3rd November 2016 at 13:56

    Exclusive: The secret deals behind rocketing school CEO pay

    24th March 2017 at 05:03

    Most read

    1. Sats: Reading test 'kinder' than last year
    2. Sats Week: 'My teacher seems to believe that learning the difference bet...
    3. 'Teacher job security is tested by Sats and I have seen many fall, their...
    4. 'It’s not just Year 6 who are affected by Sats week – the whole school s...
    5. Six ways your school should be showing it takes staff wellbeing seriously
    6. Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation
    7. 'All aboard the Titanic catastrophe of the new GCSEs' – an English teach...
    8. Five ways to safeguard children's wellbeing during Sats week
    9. 'Just what teachers need: another school yard craze - Fidget Spinners'
    10. Teach First: 'Pay new teachers more and write off their debt'

    Breaking news

    sanitary products, tampons, school, liberal democrats, libdem, school nurse, general election, politics

    Free sanitary products should be available in schools, say Liberal Democrats

    9th May 2017 at 15:24
    Free school meals

    Expert who inspired Labour's free school meals policy warns its impact is 'uncertain'

    9th May 2017 at 13:03

    Justine Greening, Angela Rayner and John Pugh to take part in Tes general election hustings

    9th May 2017 at 12:19

    Unions claim caretaker cuts at UK’s largest MAT ‘will put pupils at risk’

    9th May 2017 at 11:38

    More teacher trainees needed just as applications fall

    9th May 2017 at 10:37

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now