Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation

The highest paid primary head in the country has been suspended from his post.

Lambeth Council confirmed that Sir Craig Tunstall, the executive head teacher of Gipsy Hill Federation, a group of nine local authority schools in south London, has been suspended.

The Sun reported it was in relation to fraud allegations.

'A neutral act'

Sir Craig earned £330,394 in 2015-16, according to Lambeth Council’s accounts.

A spokesman for the council said: “We can confirm that the executive headteacher of Gipsy Hill Federation, Sir Craig Tunstall, has been suspended.

“Lambeth Council has been supporting the federation in this matter.

“It is important to note suspension is a neutral act and is used to protect all parties whilst an investigation continues.”

In a statement posted on the federation’s website, Sarah Wintle, the chair of governors, said Sir Craig had been suspended “pending an internal investigation undertaken with Lambeth Council".

She added: “Whilst I appreciate that you may be concerned about the content of this letter, I would like to reassure parents that there are no concerns relating to child protection.

“Further, I would like to reassure the school community that the provision of education will not be disrupted in any way.”

